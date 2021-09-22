Netflix Confirms ‘Sexy Beasts’ Season 2 Premiere Date, First Look Images

The strangest dating show on television is back and beastier than ever this October as six new singles are welcomed to the weird world of costumed speed dating.

Sexy Beasts returns to Netflix for a second season on October 7, and eager viewers can get a sneak peek (see below) at some of the costumes on display this season. The new “beasts” include a buck-toothed cat, a goblin with a mohawk, a hairy pig creature, and what looks to be a zombie-like figure with its brain on display.

For those unfamiliar, Sexy Beasts sees its participants enter blind date scenarios while dressed in elaborate costumes made with Hollywood movie prosthetics. In each episode, a new single chooses from three potential love matches, all disguised in costumes. The chosen person will only reveal their real face once a final decision has been made.

The concept behind the format is that the connections will be made purely on personality and not physical attraction. However, judging by the first season, none of the chosen couples appear to still be together.

An original version of the show aired in the U.K. on the BBC in 2014. However, Netflix revived the series for two seasons earlier this year, with Catastrophe star and comedian Rob Delaney serving as narrator. The six-episode first season premiered on the streamer on July 21.

The series is executive produced by Simon Welton (Big Brother UK) and directed by Sam Campbell (The Circle), with Sarah Clarke (Body Fixers) on board as producer.

Check out the first look images from Season 2 below.

Sexy Beasts, Season 2, October 7, Netflix