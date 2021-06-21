Critics Choice Real TV Awards Honors Alex Trebek & More in 3rd Annual Ceremony

The Critics Choice Association has unveiled which nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming have been crowned winners at this year’s third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The event, which was held virtually, recognized favorites such as The Great British Baking Show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Masked Singer. It also honored Jeopardy!‘s Alex Trebek posthumously with the Impact Award which recognizes an outstanding individual for career excellence and a positive impact they’ve had within the world of nonfiction television.

Trebek’s children Matthew and Emily accepted the award on his behalf in a heartwarming speech which can be seen, below. Along with the moving moment, see the full list of TV winners we’ve rounded up.

WINNERS LIST

Best Competition Series

**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – WINNER (TIE)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

**The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – TIE

Top Chef (Bravo)

Tough as Nails (CBS)

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

American Idol (ABC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

**The Masked Singer (Fox) – WINNER (TIE)

**The Voice (NBC) – WINNER (TIE)

World of Dance (NBC)

Best Unstructured Series



Crikey! It’s the Irwins (discovery+)

**Deaf U (Netflix) – WINNER

Lenox Hill (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

Best Structured Series

A World of Calm (HBO Max)

**Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network) – WINNER (TIE)

History of Swear Words (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

**The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+) – WINNER (TIE)

Best Business Show



Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

**Shark Tank (ABC) – WINNER

Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis (CNBC)

Undercover Billionaire (Discovery Channel and discovery+)

Wahl Street (HBO Max)

Best Sports Show

**30 for 30 (ESPN) – WINNER

Defying Gravity (YouTube Originals)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Best Crime/Justice Show



**I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO) – WINNER

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix)

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)

The Ripper (Netflix)

The Vow (HBO)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

American Masters (PBS)

Dear … (Apple TV+)

**Frontline (PBS) – WINNER

POV (PBS)

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)

The Vow (HBO)

Best Limited Documentary Series

**1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+) – WINNER

Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

Love Fraud (Showtime)

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)

Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)

Best Short Form Series



First Person (Snapchat)

**Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines (MasterClass) – WINNER

Lady Parts (ellentube)

OWN Your Vote (NowThis and OWN social channels)

Ready Jet Cook (Food Network Kitchen)

Best Live Show



**Dancing with the Stars (ABC) – WINNER

Best Culinary Show



Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food Network)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (discovery+)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

**Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) – WINNER

Top Chef (Bravo)

Best Game Show

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

**Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated) – WINNER

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

Best Travel/Adventure Show

Men in Kilts (Starz)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

**Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN) – WINNER

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Best Animal/Nature Show

**Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix) – WINNER

Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)

That Animal Rescue Show (Paramount+)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo WILD)

Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

Haute Dog (HBO Max)

**Queer Eye (Netflix) – WINNER

Shine True (Fuse)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)

Stylish with Jenna Lyons (HBO Max)

Best Relationship Show



90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

**Love on the Spectrum (Netflix) – WINNER

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix)

Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

**House Hunters International (HGTV) – WINNER

Martha Knows Best (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

Rock the Block (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series



Top Chef (Bravo)

**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – WINNER

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Crikey! It’s The Irwins (discovery+)

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

Best Show Host



RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Oprah Winfrey – The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

**John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – WINNER

Male Star of the Year

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

**Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) – WINNER

Female Star of the Year



Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

**Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) – WINNER

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)