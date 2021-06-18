Helen Mirren Surprises ‘Tonight Show’ Fans By Doing Her Interview in Her Bathtub (VIDEO)

Helen Mirren might be starring in the latest Fast and Furious movie, but she is keeping things very relaxed when it comes to promoting the upcoming flick.

The Oscar-winning actress surprised viewers and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday, June 17, when she showed up on her Zoom interview in her bathtub. “I’m in my favorite place in the world,” Mirren said as she laid under a cover of bubbles. “You are the greatest ever!” Fallon stated as he stood up and applauded Mirren’s brave choice of interview location.

“That’s the brilliant thing about Zoom,” The Queen star explained. “I was thinking, you know, why not be in the place that you love to sit and chat to people? I love having a chat to my husband while I’m sitting in the bath. So, why not do it to the whole of America?”

Mirren’s bubble bath banter certainly went down well with viewers, who took to social media to share their surprise and adoration. “You might be cool but are you cooler than Helen Mirren being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon in a bathtub on The Tonight Show?” wrote one fan. “Helen Mirren doing her interview while taking a bubble bath is so fabulous just like her!” wrote another person.

After Fallon composed himself, he talked to Mirren about the upcoming F9 and how she is finally getting a driving scene. “I drive finally; I begged to drive in the first one and the second one,” she said. “And they put me in the back of an ambulance and then in jail, so I had no chance of driving, and I whined and moaned enough that they finally let me drive. But wow, what a drive.”

F9 marks Mirren’s third appearance in the popular action-thriller franchise, having previously starred in The Fate of the Furious and spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw. She plays Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw, the mother of Deckard (Jason Statham), Owen (Luke Evans) and Hattie (Vanessa Kirby).

However, the BAFTA winner couldn’t spend too long discussing the film as she was on a time limit based on the quickly evaporating bubbles. “I’m running out of bubbles though; that’s the problem,” she laughed. “I’ll make it fast,” replied Fallon. “Very fast please… Fast and furious,” Mirren responded.