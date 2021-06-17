Netflix Unveils First Look at ‘Robin Robin’ With Gillian Anderson (VIDEO)

Netflix is already gearing up for the holiday season as the special Robin Robin receives its first look and premiere date.

The half-hour stop-animation musical event from Aardman Animation will arrive Saturday, November 27, on the streaming platform. Along with releasing images and announcing the premiere date, Netflix also dropped a brief teaser hinting at the sweet story behind the special.

Created and directed by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please who wrote the special alongside Sam Morrison, Robin Robin tells the story of a Robin, a bird raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows, the differences between her and her adopted family become clearer.

In an effort to fit in and prove she’s good at being a mouse, Robin will set off on a big heist but gets more than she bargained for after discovering who she really is. The voice cast includes Bronte Carmichael who plays the titular Robin, Adeel Akhtar as Dad Mouse, Richard E. Grant as Magpie, and Gillian Anderson as the special’s villain, Cat.

Robin Robin is produced by Helen Argo and executive produced by Sarah Cox. Music and songs for the special hail from The Bookshop Band. Get your first look at the adorable animated creatures in the teaser, below, and stay tuned for the premiere happening later this year on Netflix.

Robin Robin, Special Premiere, Saturday, November 27, Netflix