Ludacris Opens Up About His New Netflix Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’

Netflix has released the first sneak peek images from the upcoming animated children’s series Karma’s World, created and executive produced by rapper and actor Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges.

The images were debuted at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where Bridges spoke about the show, which was inspired by his oldest daughter, Karma Bridges, and has been a decade in the making. “I sat her down and said, ‘If you want to be a rapper like Daddy, Daddy talks about a narration of my life and what goes on in my neighborhood and what goes on as an adult,'” he said (via Deadline). “‘If you want to do things, you have to talk about stuff that goes on in your life and you as a kid.’”

Karma’s World will premiere on the streamer this fall and will include forty 11-minute episodes. The story follows Karma Grant, a 10-year-old Black girl who is “an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart.” Netflix describes the series as a coming-of-age story that sees Karma channeling her feelings into passionate rhymes and learning the incredible emotional power that words and music can have and how they can change the world.

“This is the story of dreams to reality 100%, and that’s who I am,” Bridges added. “As we all grew up, there was something that was a staple of our childhood that helped to form who we are as individuals and things we’ll never forget. There were certain shows that helped build us, build our confidence, that we looked to as a form of entertainment, but also just to brighten our entire lives up, and I think that’s exactly what I want Karma’s World to do for many children and many people in this new generation.”

He concluded: “I believe Karma is going to be a much bigger artist than Ludacris has ever been.”

Check out the new images below:

Karma’s World, premieres Fall 2021, Netflix