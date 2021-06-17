Therapy works as long as there’s trust…and probably if your therapist isn’t Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd).

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for its new dark comedy, The Shrink Next Door, and it offers quite the look at how Ike inserts himself into the life of his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell). The first three episodes of the limited series drop November 12, and the rest will roll out weekly on Fridays.

“Everything is fine,” Marty insists, using that word to describe his situation with his sister (Kathryn Hahn’s Phyllis) and work.

“You know what word I’m getting a little tired of hearing from you, Marty?” Ike asks. “The F word.”

But while Marty may begin to feel like Ike is helping him, his sister disagrees, considering how “unconventional” the psychiatrist is. “I don’t trust him,” she says. Given how Ike inserts himself into his patient’s life — he moves into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuades him to name him president of the family business — Phyllis is right not to.

Watch the trailer below for more.

The Shrink Next Door is inspired by true events and “explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.” It also stars Casey Wilson as Bonnie, Dr. Herschkopf’s wife.

Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz direct the series based on the podcast by Wondery and Bloomberg Media. Joining Ferrell, Rudd, and Showalter as executive producers are writer Georgia Pritchett, Jessica Elbaum, Brittney Segal, Jordana Mollick, Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez, Aaron Hart, Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy. The podcast’s host Joe Nocera is a co-executive producer.

The Shrink Next Door, Limited Series Premiere, Friday, November 12, Apple TV+