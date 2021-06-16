‘Dangerous Liasons’: Lesley Manville, ‘Game of Thrones’ Vets & More Cast in Starz Series

Starz has unveiled the casting for Dangerous Liaisons, a reimagining of the iconic 18th-century novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

This TV iteration tells the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont meet as young lovers in Paris on the brink of revolution. Hoping to right the wrongs from their past, viewers will see the couple rise from the slums to French aristocracy, manipulating the nobility around them along the way.

Created and written by executive producer Harriet Warner, the series includes previously cast stars Alice Englert as Camille and Nicholas Denton as Pascal Valmont, the lovers at the center of the show.

Among the newly-announced stars is Lesley Manville as Genevieve de Merteuil, Game of Thrones vet Carice Van Houten as Jacqueline de Montrachet, and Michael McElhatton as Jean de Merteuil. Pennyworth‘s Paloma Faith will portray Florence de Regnier, Kosar Ali has been cast as Victoire, Nathanael Saleh as Azolan, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Majordome, and Hilton Pelser as officer Gabriel Carrè.

Among the others cast are Mia Threapleton as Rose, Colette Dalal Tchantcho as Ondine de Valmont, Lucy Cohu as Christine de Sevigny, Fisayo Akinade as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Maria Friedman as Berthe, and Clare Higgins as Madame Jericho.

Joining Warner as executive producers are Colin Callendar, Tony Krantz, Flame Ventures, Bethan Jones, Scott Huff, and Christopher Hampton. Coline Abert, James Dormer, and Rita Kalnejais will write with Warner, Barney Reisz will produce, and Leonora Lonsdale has been tapped to direct the first four episodes.

Dangerous Liaisons, TBA, Starz