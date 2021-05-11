‘Becoming Elizabeth’: The Cast Unveils a First Look at the Starz Period Drama (VIDEO)

Starz is gearing up to share the untold early life story of England’s first Queen Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) in their new series Becoming Elizabeth and the cast is giving viewers their first look at the action.

Years before the monarch took the throne, Elizabeth was an orphaned teen who became entangled in the political and sexual politics of the English court of the 16th century. When King Henry VIII dies, his children find themselves being used as pawns in a game between the great families of England as a scramble for power ensues.

The eight-episode series will explore the power dynamics in this visceral, dangerous, and bloody world set in a time when every man or woman of the court is part of the wheel of fortune. One small change could lead to a strong position or the executioner’s block.

In a special first look at the series, Becoming Elizabeth‘s stars are showing viewers around the set in a new featurette, below.

The series includes a strong lineup featuring von Rittberg as Elizabeth I, Romola Garai as Mary, Oliver Zetterström as Edward, Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr, Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour, John Heffernan as Duke of Somerset, Jamie Parker as John Dudley, Jamie Blackley as Robert Dudley, Jacob Avery as Guildford Dudley, Alexandra Gilbreath as Kat Ashley, Leo Bill as Henry Grey, Bella Ramsey as Jane Grey, Ekow Quartey as Pedro, Alex Macqueen as Steven Gardiner, and Olivier Huband as Ambassador Guzman.

The series from Lionsgate Television and The Forge is created and written by Anya Reiss who is executive producing with George Ormond and George Faber with Lisa Osbourne attached as a producer. Get your first look at the drama, below, and stay tune for more on Becoming Elizabeth.

Becoming Elizabeth, TBA, Starz