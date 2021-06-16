‘Feel Good’ Star Mae Martin Partners With Objective Fiction in First-Look Deal

Mae Martin has signed a first-look deal with Objective Fiction, the production company behind the Canadian comedian’s Netflix comedy Feel Good.

The deal will see Martin and the prod company team up for another Netflix series, titled Programmed, which is said to be more of a drama than the primarily comedy-based Feel Good. In addition, other collaborations, including TV projects and potential movies, are expected to arise from the new partnership.

“I absolutely love working with Objective Fiction; their sensitivity, sense of humour and drive make them the dream partners for me,” Martin said in a statement. “I’m really happy to continue the relationship and look forward to what we do next.”

Martin wrote and starred in Feel Good, which aired its second and final season earlier this month. Friends star Lisa Kudrow appears as her mother Linda.

The comedy-drama, which started its life on Channel 4 in the U.K. before being distributed internationally on Netflix, follows the budding romance between Mae (Martin) and George (Charlotte Ritchie) in contemporary Manchester, England. The series explores topics of sexuality, trauma, addiction, and gender identity.

Earlier this year, Martin came out as non-binary, writing on Instagram, “The way I feel about my gender identity is ongoing and evolving, and it’s personal, but I thought it might be good to say for clarity and in case anyone finds it helpful – I’m non-binary, my pronouns are they/them and she/her (I love it when people say ‘they’ and I really don’t mind ‘she’ at ALL, truly).”

Martin also took the opportunity to clear up reported inaccuracies regarding their sexuality. “I’m very bisexual and attracted to people of all genders,” they wrote. “This aspect of my identity is just one part of me and not the main part at ALL, but I get asked about it a lot in interviews/by online people, and am often inaccurately referred to as a female comedian or a lesbian comedian, so I thought I’d just clarify.”

Objective Fiction chief creative officer Ben Farrell said, “I’m delighted that, post-Feel Good, Mae wants to continue their relationship with Objective Fiction for their new writing. They’re absolutely brilliant.”