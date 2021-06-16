‘MAFS: Couples Cam’: Ashley & Anthony Introduce Mila to Baby Vaeda (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is well into its third season at Lifetime and the latest episode features a milestone moment for Married at First Sight Season 5 pair Ashley and Anthony.

In an exclusive clip for the Wednesday, June 16 episode, the couple, who wed in 2016, introduces their eldest daughter Mila to new baby sister Vaeda. And it’s just as cute as you’d imagine!

After welcoming Mila in 2019, Ashley and Anthony are pulling double-duty with their newest bundle of joy. As part of the self-shot series, the spouses prepare for this momentous milestone by setting everything up with baby Vaeda before welcoming Mila home after an extended stay with her grandparents.

“Mila has been staying with my parents since we’ve been in the hospital and now my dad is bringing her over to meet Vaeda for the very first time,” Ashley explains in the sneak peek, above. “So, it’s the moment of truth. What is Mila gonna think of her new sister?” the mother wonders.

Get your first look in the sweet exclusive clip and don’t miss the full episode when it airs on Lifetime. Ashley and Anthony are just one of many fan-favorite couples that feature in Married at First Sight: Couples Cam including newest additions, Season 12’s Virginia and Erik, and Briana and Vincent.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Season 3, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime