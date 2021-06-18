The 10 Best ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ Episodes, According to Fans

Twenty years ago on June 18, the series finale of Xena: Warrior Princess sent a well-aimed Chakram straight to fans’ hearts, ending the syndicated fantasy series on an emotional note for the reformed warlord (Lucy Lawless) and her trusty sidekick, Gabrielle (Renee O’Connor).

Luckily for Xena devotees, the series is currently streaming on Tubi. If you’d like to revisit it—or get in on the action for the first time—check out the episodes below, which ShowSkimmer has identified as the 10 top-voted installments.

Season 2, Episode 12: “Destiny”

Injured during her exploration of the Cirra ruins, an unconscious Xena flashes back to her first encounter with Julius Caesar (Karl Urban) and the events that made her a Destroyer of Nations.

Season 3, Episode 2: “Been There, Done That”

Xena must figure out how to stop history from repeating when she gets stuck in a time loop—one that proves deadly, temporarily, for herself, Gabrielle, and Joxer (Ted Raimi).

Season 3, Episode 6: “The Debt”

Gabrielle takes desperate measures when Xena agrees to travel to the land of Chin and assassinate Ming T’ien (Daniel Sing)—in an apparent backtrack on her road to redemption.

Season 3, Episode 7: “The Debt II”

Following Gabrielle’s betrayal, Xena is arrested for her assassination plot and sentenced to death. But she finally gets Gabrielle to understand why she’s out for revenge.

Season 3, Episode 13: “One Against an Army”

Xena and Gabrielle’s plans to keep the Persian army from sacking Athens hits a snag when the latter is felled by a poisoned arrow.

Season 4, Episode 20: “Endgame”

Following Ephiny’s (Danielle Cormack) death, Gabrielle becomes Queen of the Amazons. Meanwhile, Xena pursues the killer, Caesar’s henchman Brutus (David Franklin), to track down another threat: Brutus’ enemy Pompey (Jeremy Callaghan).

Season 4, Episode 21: “The Ides of March”

As Caesar meets his bloody end, Xena and Gabrielle are crucified—just as Xena foresaw in visions—all thanks to the meddling of Callisto (Hudson Leick).

Season 6, Episode 2: “The Haunting of Amphipolis”

Xena discovers that her mother is dead and her home village of Amphipolis is now a portal to Hell, with the evil Mephistopheles (Anthony Ray Parker) plotting to invade the world of the living.

Season 6, Episode 18: “When Fates Collide”

Caesar breaks out of the underworld and uses the Fates’ loom to rewrite history so that he and Xena are the married rulers of the Roman Empire… though Xena is soon drawn to a playwright named Gabrielle.

Season 6, Episode 22: “A Friend in Need, Part II”

In the series finale, Xena understands she has to die in order to defeat Yodoshi (Adrian Brown). Gabrielle initially thinks she can bring Xena back from the dead… before realizing she’ll have to carry the Chakram from now on.