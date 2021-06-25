‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2 Heads to Elizabethan London

This fantastical epic romance has always felt like a period piece at heart, and with ancient vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode, striking) and powerful witch Diana (Teresa Palmer, above, with Goode) timewalking from present day to Elizabethan London, it is.

Season 2 of the Sundance Now drama A Discovery of Witches hits cable in a two-episode premiere, so viewers can drink in the rich costumes and transportive sets. Diana too is thrilled — the professor has spent her life studying the past — but for her love Matthew, stepping into that era brings back dark inclinations, and he struggles to control the blood rage within.

Meanwhile, Diana is finally mastering her magic, and the expressive Palmer revels in those scenes, plucking threads of light from the air. She weaves increasingly elaborate glowing knots until the spell summons her familiar, a firedrake that bursts from her chest in an outpouring of flames.

The series seems less interested in modern times, but at least the compassionate Marcus (Edward Bluemel, charming) is smartly placed front and center. Like Matthew, his sire, the vampire goes all out to protect those he cares about from danger — a very human desire that pervades this show full of creatures.

A Discovery of Witches, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 27, 7/6c, AMC