3 Essential ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes to Stream Before the Comedy Leaves Hulu

This news is nothing to gloss over with a “yada, yada, yada.” The Emmy-winning 1989–98 comedy Seinfeld is departing Hulu, so it’s a good time to check in on stand-up comic Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), his feisty ex Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), neurotic George (Jason Alexander), and kooky Kramer (Michael Richards).

Here are three of their best misadventures.

“The Contest,” Season 4, Episode 10

One of the series’ finest episodes finds the quartet battling over who can refrain the longest from self-pleasure. Jerry’s virgin girlfriend (Jane Leeves) and Elaine’s surprise meeting with dreamy John F. Kennedy Jr. don’t help!

“The Pick,” Season 4, Episode 12

The unsentimental sitcom tackles the holidays with a horrified Elaine accidentally revealing too much on her Christmas card photo and Jerry trying to prove to his date that he wasn’t picking his nose.

“The Opposite,” Season 5, Episode 22

Sad-sack George finds success (a job with the New York Yankees!) just as Elaine loses everything (“I’m George!” she exclaims). Bonus: Kramer’s coffee table book (about coffee tables) lands him on Regis and Kathie Lee.

Seinfeld, Leaves Hulu, Thursday, June 24