Need a Laugh? Want to Be Scared? Check Out These New Movies on Netflix

Searching for a movie but not sure what to pick? Netflix has plenty of new and exciting titles readily available for all moods. We round up a few options, below.

If You Want to Laugh… Good on Paper

Last Comic Standing’s Iliza Shlesinger stars as a woman (based on herself) who’s trying to figure out if the charming dork (Ryan Hansen) she’s falling for is as perfect as he appears. Or is she about to be the punchline to one of Cupid’s cruelest jokes? Premieres Wednesday, June 23

If You Want a Heartwarming Dramedy… Fatherhood

Comedian Kevin Hart shows off his softer side as a widower who learns what family really means when his mother-in-law (Alfre Woodard), two best friends (Lil Rel Howery and Anthony Carrigan), and boss (Paul Reiser) help him raise his daughter. Based on Matthew Logelin’s bestseller Two Kisses for

Maddy. Available now

If You Want to Be Scared… Fear Street Part One: 1994

Author R.L. Stine’s classic horror tales fire up the first installment of this blood-curdling trilogy about a town literally haunted by its past. In Part 1, the teens of Shadyside (including Panic’s Olivia Welch) realize that they have been targeted by a timeless evil. The scares continue in July 9’s 1978-set installment and July 16’s origin story dating back to (fittingly) 1666. Premieres Friday, July 2

If You Want a Ridiculous Escape… America: The Motion Picture

Channing Tatum puts the “What the F?” in Founding Fathers as the voice of a chainsaw-hurling George Washington for this cartoon about the Revolutionary War that’s way more hysterical than historically accurate. Olivia Munn and Andy Samberg also pipe up. Premieres Wednesday, June 30

