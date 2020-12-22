'The Bachelorette' 2020 Finale: Tayshia Chooses Her Man (RECAP)

Congrats, Bachelor Nation…we’ve officially made it to the finale of The Bachelorette! We started this journey over two months ago — with a totally different leading lady, by the way (hi, Clare Crawley!) — but we’ve now reached Tayshia Adams’ final episode.



But, before she decides who she wants to marry, we have to find out what she’s going to do with Ben. Will she keep him around or will she kick him back to the curb? Let’s jump into tonight’s final episode and find out…

Ben’s Shocking Return, Cont.

So the episode picks up right where we left off on December 21. Tayshia’s clearly overcome with emotions following Ben’s return, especially considering the fact he told her he’s in love with her. “The way you make me feel is the way I’ve been wanting to feel my entire life,” Ben says.

Though Tayshia’s frustrated he didn’t tell her sooner, she can’t deny the fact that she’s been thinking about him. “I’m not going to lie. Have I missed you? Absolutely?” she tells him. Tayshia tells Ben she’s not ready to make a decision on his future, but she does allow him to stick around for the rose ceremony. However, Tayshia makes the big mistake of kissing Ben as she’s walking him out. Girl, I hope you’re planning to keep him around because if not that kiss was a big mistake.

Ben’s return to the group throws Ivan and Zac off guard, but after the season we’ve had, nothing seems to shock these guys anymore. Tayshia looks like she’s going to start the rose ceremony, but she decides to pull Ivan aside instead.

After bringing up her religious beliefs (which is honestly something we’ve never heard these two talk about), Tayshia decides to send Ivan home. Though it’s never explicitly said, one has to imagine they had a conversation about religion during their Fantasy Suite date and realized don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye. Tayshia then returns to Zac and Ben and gives them both a rose.

Ben Meets the Family

Now that she’s down to her final two, it’s time for Zac and Ben to meet Tayshia’s family! Tayshia has a quick conversation with her dad, Desmond, her mom, Rosario, and her two brothers in order to bring them up to speed on her current situation.

The first guy she brings to meet her family is Ben, who is already in hot water with Tayshia’s family. They know he left and came back, which doesn’t necessarily sit well with her parents. “I don’t want you to have to work so hard to get somebody to be on the same page as you,” Desmond shares.

Despite not starting out on the best foot, Ben manages to win over both her parents. “There’s nobody else like her. She’s incredible. It’s my fault we were on different pages. Full disclosure, I’m in love with your daughter. I fell in love with her several weeks ago and I was so scared to share that because I wasn’t sure if it’d be reciprocated,” Ben tells Desmond.

One week ago Ben could barely utter the “L” word, now he’s just shouting it all over town. Good for you, Ben.

Zac Meets the Family

Alright, now it’s Zac’s turn to meet the parents. Zac’s first conversation is with Rosario and tells her he loves her daughter. He also reveals Tayshia said it back, which seems to catch Rosario a bit off guard.

After his conversation with Rosario, Zac tells Desmond about his previous marriage. “Life is not always easy. Supporting each other through these tough times is what I look forward to,” Zac says.

Much like Ben, Zac makes a great first impression and seems to impress both parents. “I like Zac. He’s a good man. Just to see another man love my daughter the way that he expressed himself made me be at ease,” Desmond shares.

Though the visits went well, Desmond makes a surprise visit to Tayshia’s room the next day. “We basically don’t want you to make a mistake here. I like Zac and Ben’s a good guy, but frankly, I’m worried. I’ve seen you hurt before and I can’t let that happen this time,” Desmond tells his daughter.



As expected, this throws Tayshia off. “I know my dad meant well by coming today and trying to provide some clarity, but now I’m very overwhelmed,” she says.

The Final Dates

Now that we’ve met Tayshia’s parents, it’s time for the final dates of the season. Zac is up first, and Tayshia decides to take him to a dance class. But don’t worry, they’re not just learning a basic waltz or jazz number. No, they’re going to be taught a traditional “first dance” number, which really rounds out all of the other wedding-inspired dates they’ve had this season.

“I can just tell she’s feeling nervous. I’m just hoping that I can be a support and whatever she needs, now and forever,” Zac says. There’s no question Tayshia’s in love with Zac, but it’s clear her dad’s fears are starting to affect her too. During the evening portion of their date, Tayshia raises those concerns with Zac. Though her anxiety is valid, Zac does a great job of calming her down and reassuring her. Throughout this entire season, Zac has managed to pass every hurdle with flying colors. Good job, Zachary!

Ben should be getting his final date of the season, but Tayshia makes the decision to send him home beforehand. “I wish my heart was with him, but it’s just not,” Tayshia says. She stops by Ben’s room and breaks the news to him gently. “I don’t want you to ever second-guess anything, and me giving you that rose the other night was because I truly, truly wanted to give us another chance because I saw something,” she tells him.

Ben’s caught off guard, especially since he just got back, but he ultimately respects Tayshia’s decision. “When you love someone you want them to be happy,” he says to her before he leaves. Ben’s so overcome with emotion that he actually sheds a tear! Aw Ben, we’re going to miss you.

The Proposal

Now that she’s sent Ben home, Tayshia is ready to be with her No. 1 man, Zac. Though Zac doesn’t know he’s the last man standing, he is ready to propose to the woman of his dreams. “She’s just everything I’ve ever wanted in a partner. I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Zac says.

Tayshia is greeted by Chris Harrison and reveals this is the first time she’s ever really been in true love. Let’s just get to the proposal already!

Zac finally arrives and pours his heart out to Tayshia. “I love you because you drive me absolutely wild. I love everything about you. And I listened when you spoke of the importance of loyalty. I promise to be loyal to you,” Zac tells her.

After Zac finishes his speech, Tayshia shares her feelings. “I know that I told you that I love you, but it’s more than that,” she tells him. “You’ve truly opened up my heart and yes, it is real. I feel it too. I want to make more traditions and jump in fountains all over the world with you.”

Zac finally gets down on his knee, asks Tayshia to marry him, and she of course says yes. We have another engaged couple on our hands, folks! This season has been a whirlwind, but we’ve ended with not one, but two engaged couples. And, with just a few weeks until Matt James's season of The Bachelor, we may have another engaged couple in just a couple of months. Until then!