Matthew Goode To Play ‘The Godfather’ Producer Robert Evans in ‘The Offer’

Matthew Goode couldn’t refuse the offer to play film producer Robert Evans in the upcoming Paramount Plus series about the making of The Godfather.

The A Discovery of Witches star will play the legendary studio executive in The Offer, a limited event series based on the experience of Albert S. Ruddy, a producer on the 1973 Academy Award Best Picture winner. The show focuses on the making of the classic Francis Ford Coppola film, which was adapted from Mario Puzo’s novel and starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, John Cazale, and Talia Shire.

Evans was a renowned producer who was recognized for turning around the fortunes of Paramount in the late 1960s and early 1970s. In his time as head of production for Paramount, the studio released not just The Godfather but many iconic films such as The Italian Job, Rosemary’s Baby, True Grit, Love Story, Chinatown, and many more. However, Evans was also a controversial figure, convicted of cocaine trafficking in 1980 and connected to the Cotton Club murder case in 1983.

Nikki Toscano (Hunters) writes and executive produces the 10-episode series and serves as showrunner alongside creator and writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora). Paramount Television Studios will produce the show with Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) signed on to direct several episodes. Ruddy will also serve as an executive producer.

Goode has starred in numerous notable television roles, including Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey, Finley “Finn” Polmar in The Good Wife, and Antony Armstrong-Jones in The Crown, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He currently portrays Matthew Clairmont in AMC’s A Discovery of Witches and is set to feature in the upcoming third installment in the Kingsman film series.

In May, Whiplash star Miles Teller was tapped to play Ruddy in the drama series, replacing Armie Hammer, who exited the production in January amid sexual abuse allegations. Teller, who will feature in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, will also serve as an executive producer on the series.