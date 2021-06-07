Paramount+ Announces Expanded Summer Content and New Low-Cost Plan

Paramount+ is going to have quite a lot to offer this summer along with a new low-cost tier.

The streaming service is expanding its content offering over the next several weeks, beginning with the premiere of the sci-fi thriller Infinite (on June 10) and the introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies. There is also now a new low-cost tier, at $4.99/month beginning June 7.

“The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience,” Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement.

Plus, later in June, Paramount+ will begin to include a watchlist feature, My List, to allow subscribers to save programming to watch at a later date.

Summer Movies & TV

By the end of the summer of 2021, Paramount+ will have more than 2,500 popular titles in film, with the first 1,000 available beginning on June 10. In addition to Infinite, the streaming service will also premiere PAW Patrol: The Movie on August 20 (the same day it hits theaters) and be the streaming home for A Quiet Place Part II after its theatrical release.

Starting this week, the films subscribers will be able to watch include: Terminator: Dark Fate, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, Skyfall, The Avengers, Rocketman, Judy, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Addams Family, Charlotte’s Web, Child’s Play, The Haunting, Like a Boss, and The School of Rock.

For those who prefer TV, Paramount+’s summer slate includes the following originals: iCarly (June 17), Evil (June 20), RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (June 24), RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked! (June 24), The Good Fight (June 24), Behind the Music (July 29), and Star Trek: Lower Decks (August 12).

Paramount+ is also home to CBS Sports’ English-language soccer coverage in the U.S., including hundreds of live matches across the globe, studio analysis, and interviews, and around-the-clock news coverage.

Price Tiers

The new low-cost, ad-supported tier is the Essential Plan. It features marquee sports (including NFL games and more than 1,600 soccer matches per year), current and upcoming shows and movies, and breaking news. New users will no longer be able to select the limited commercial plan, but existing users will continue to have access.

The Premium Plan, at $9.99 per month, features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads, an extended roster of sports, and live steams of local affiliates across the U.S.