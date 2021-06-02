‘Married at First Sight: Couples Cam’: Deonna & Greg Talk Baby Names (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is coming back and one couple is having a very serious debate in an exclusive first look at the premiere.

The self-shot series which features several couples from the flagship series Married at First Sight is shining a light on Season 9’s Deonna and Greg Okotie. In the sneak peek clip, above, the pair are discussing what to name their future baby boy, who has arrives since filming for the season took place.

“We have been talking about Baby O’s name and trying to figure out what name we wanted to go with,” Deonna initiates the conversation.

“Yes, I think Declan sounds [good], cause it’s unique and I love the meaning of it,” Greg responds. “It’s great to have a name that has a meaning behind it that speaks on the life of the person.” As the clip carries on, Greg reveals that the name Declan means, “man of prayer and full of goodness.”

“I don’t know, I don’t know if I’m in love with it…” Deonna reveals, much to Greg’s disappointment. But before he can get too bummed out, Deonna brings out a surprise which she claims bears “the name of our child.”

See what is on the surprise in the video above, and don’t miss out on more of Greg and Deonna’s Couples Cam moments this season when the show returns on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season Premiere, Wednesday, June 2, 8/7c, Lifetime