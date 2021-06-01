‘Too Large’ Sneak Peek: Patient Meghan Weighs in With Dr. Procter (VIDEO)

Looking for a new inspiring series? Check out discovery+’s Too Large, which sheds light on several individuals with cases of dire obesity who are looking to change their lives.

In an exclusive first look at the series premiering Wednesday, June 2, Dr. Charles Procter helps weigh in one of his patients, Meghan. The bariatric surgeon is teaming up with these individuals to help them in their extreme weight loss goals.

The challenges these patients will face are great, but the potential rewards of having their lives back on track are even sweeter. In the sneak peek, above, Meghan steps onto the scale only to discover that she’s nearly 500 lbs, weighing in at 496 lbs.

As with most of the individuals that will be featured this season, Meghan’s personality is bigger than anything else about her. When Dr. Procter sits down with Meghan, he’s honest about being concerned for her health. “This is gonna require a team effort,” he tells her.

In order to achieve her goal of having surgery, Dr. Procter tasks her with losing 20 lbs by their next visit and the challenge excites her. “I’ll do more than that… watch, you’re gonna be like, ‘whoa girl,'” she tells the doctor.

See Meghan and more begin their weight loss journey in this new series when Too Large kicks off on June 2 with a two-hour premiere that will also feature Meghan’s best friend Vanessa.

Too Large, Wednesdays, Beginning June 2, discovery+