Paola Mayfield Dishes on ’90 Day: Foody Call’ and Her Pro Wrestling Aspirations

It’s hot and heavy in the kitchen for Russ and Paola Mayfield as the 90 Day Fiancé OGs get cooking for 90 Day: Foody Call. The latest spinoff from the popular reality show franchise sees some of the most popular couples whip up cultural favorites while answering viewer questions. Think Food Network meets Loveline.

Pao also recently added professional wrestler to her résumé. She is the latest name to step foot in the ring from the reality realm, joining the likes of Real World standout The Miz and Big Brother alum Jessie Godderz. We caught up with the Colombian butt-kicker to chat about Foody Call and her latest career choice.

How incredible is it for you to see the 90 Day Fiancé universe grow the way it has?

Paola Mayfield: It’s really amazing. I know so many people want to see more about other couples with these shows and spin-offs. It gives them the opportunity to get a little bit of insight. For example Foody Call, we answer questions and get to talk to fans. It’s amazing to be able to connect with them. We are very grateful.

You’re vegan. How hard is it being in a household where others are not?

I tell my husband if he wants to cook meat he has to buy it himself. He has to cook it himself because I’m not doing it. The only thing I have cooked for Axel is eggs. He has never eaten meat. My husband is okay with that. I think he got used to it. I cook the same for everyone.

Do you and Russ normally cook together?

Actually, no. I feel like I don’t have the patience. I like to cook by myself. I like to have my space and for people not to be around. [Filming 90 Day: Foody Call] ended up being really good. He looked really good. Sometimes in situations where it’s a special date, we’ll cook together. For example, he cooked for my mom during Christmas. I helped him. Though right now we are living in an RV, so it’s hard to cook in the kitchen together. Maybe eventually when we get a bigger house, that will be an option.

Are you traveling a lot?

That’s the plan. The idea is to travel with this wrestling career I’m starting. The RV is a good way to move around with the family.

What made you pursue pro wrestling?

I didn’t know about wrestling. Russ and I were in Colombia visiting my family, and I watched this autobiographical movie about Paige [called Fighting with My Family]. The way she expresses herself and carries herself in the ring—it got me to want to try this. I called my manager to help me find a school in Miami. I took my first bump, and it was rough. At the same time, I felt I could do this. From then on I started training. I love it.

You’re big into fitness. How does the training regimen compare?

Nothing compared to just lifting weights. Wrestling is very intense. I can go to the school and train for four hours, doing the drills and running the ropes, taking bumps. It’s very intense for your body. It requires a lot of strength. I was never expecting to do something like this, but I have so much passion for it now, I don’t care about the pain. I have so many bruises. My back is in pain. I have to go to the chiropractor. I feel like my body has gotten used to hitting the ropes and the bumps.

Tell me about your first match as Paola ‘Blaze’ Mayfield. Was it everything you thought it would be?

I’m proud. I got such good feedback back in the locker room. I didn’t think it was bad for the first time. I had to entertain more than 100 people in the place. I’m used to working in front of the camera and TV shows. Here you’re in front of so many people, you want to be able to do an awesome show and want people to be happy to come and see you. There is a high expectation because I’m not just this wrestler who started out. I’m Paola Mayfield from 90 Day Fiancé, so there are a lot of fans who want to go and see me. They make you want to do your best. Watching the video back, I learned from it and know what I need to do better.

What has the family’s reaction been?

Russ was telling me after talking to his father, they are actually very proud of me because I’m pushing myself to try something. Russ has been very supportive. Right now, he has been taking care of Axel because I have to train and work. He has been like a stay-at-home dad. Russ has always been supportive of everything I do—well, except really the modeling. He was very proud of me. He told me that on my first match.

For your birthday, Russ posted a throwback photo on Instagram. What was it like to see that photo of those two crazy kids from almost a decade ago?

He told me it was like celebrating 10 years of my birthday together. We have gone through so much. It’s amazing. I know we are not this perfect couple; we don’t pretend to be. We are still together. We have a beautiful son. We have managed to overcome all the obstacles and everything coming our way. I look back, and everything we’ve gone through has made us grow as a couple and as parents.

You mention on Foody Call how you have fought as all couples do. What have you learned from those disagreements?

I feel we complement each other. Russ is a person who is patient, and I’m the one who blows things out of proportion sometimes. He lets me calm down, and then we talk about things. Thinking about fights, yesterday I woke up, and I was in a great mood looking at my son. Then I noticed my husband had cut [our son’s] hair. His beautiful hair has been growing for so long. I go to Russ, “I’m so angry at you. I can’t look at you.” He cut it really bad. I didn’t talk to him all day and had to fix the hair myself. Then I thought, “It doesn’t make any sense to be mad at him. He ruined it. Okay, but it will grow back again. We need to move on.” I still miss my son’s hair, but it is what it is. There is no reason to keep fighting.

After Foody Call, your wrestling journey sounds like another great 90 Day spinoff.

Let’s be honest, I have a lot of stories to tell. There is so much that has happened now and in the past. I’m always happy to be part of this franchise. Having a spinoff of a story—I’m here for it. Who wouldn’t like that? I think my wrestling could be a very good story. Let’s cross our fingers it happens.

90 Day: Foody Call, Series Premiere, Saturday, May 29, Discovery+