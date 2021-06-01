Welcome to the New ‘iCarly’ in the Paramount+ Revival Trailer (VIDEO)

“iCarly‘s going to be taking a break,” Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) says in the trailer for the Paramount+ revival. And now nearly 10 years later (the same amount of time will have passed on and off-screen), “welcome to the new iCarly!”

Two other familiar faces coming back in the new series premiering June 17 are Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) and Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor). They’ll be joined by new characters Harper (Laci Mosley), Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

In these 13 episodes, Carly, the original influencer, and her friends, now in their 20s, navigate work, love, and family. Fans first met these characters in the original series (2007-2012 on Nickelodeon) when Carly and her friends created a web show for kids.

Speaking of that web show, what’s happening in it now that it’s back that people are “weirdly loving”? Will Carly be able to be an “effortless trailblazer”? (Her outfit will surely get people talking.) Who will be lucky in love? Freddie certainly won’t be, thanks to a very awkward moment after he proclaims he’s “in no place to date.” (But it proves his point.) And Carly’s attempt to find arm candy ends with her declaring, “yeah, we’re done.”

Watch the trailer below for more.

iCarly premieres with the first three episodes on June 17. Episodes will then be released weekly on Thursdays.

iCarly, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 17, Paramount+