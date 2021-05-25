Daytime Emmys 2021: ‘General Hospital’ Leads the Pack, Alex Trebek Earns Posthumous Nomination
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards set to broadcast on Friday, June 25.
Recognizing outstanding achievements in daytime television, the Daytime Emmys shines a light on soaps, game shows, and other programming airing between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. Leading the nominations for the 48th annual event is ABC’s General Hospital followed by NBC’s Days of Our Lives, and CBS’s The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Alex Trebek is also awarded posthumous recognition for his hosting of Jeopardy!.
Daytime Emmy Awards Strikes Two-Year Deal With CBS
Below, see the full roundup of nominees in major categories and stay tuned for the winner reveals next month on CBS and Paramount+.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Limited Drama Series
The Bay (Popstar TV)
Beacon Hill (ReelWomensNetwork.com)
A House Divided (UMC)
Studio City (Amazon Prime)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis , General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams, The Young and the Restless
Tamara Braun, Days of Our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy, General Hospital
Briana Henry, General Hospital
Courtney Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Darin Brooks, The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail, General Hospital
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober, General Hospital
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Tahj Bellow, General Hospital
Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives
Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla, General Hospital
Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Kim Delaney, General Hospital
George DelHoyo, Days of Our Lives
Briana Lane, General Hospital
Cady McClain, Days of Our Lives
Victoria Platt, Days of Our Lives
Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Directing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Caught in Providence
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
Good Morning America (ABC)
Sunday Today With Willie Geist (NBC)
Today Show (NBC)
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The 3rd Hour of Today (NBC)
GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
E!’s Daily Pop
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Culinary Host
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0
Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Sophia Roe, Counter Space
Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji
Larry King, Larry King Now
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans, Hot Ones
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Daytime Emmys, Friday, June 25, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+