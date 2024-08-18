15 ‘Young and the Restless’ Couples, Ranked

Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden; Victoria Rowell and Kristoff St. John; Christian LeBlanc and Tracey Bregman
The Young and the Restless remains one of the last soap operas on television. The long-running CBS daytime series has never skimped on romance. Genoa City has become a hotbed for love since the soap’s debut in 1973.

Y&R is the home of many daytime supercouples—Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Dru (Victoria Rowell) and Neil (Kristoff St. John), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case), to name a few. Our beloved characters have fallen deeply in love and kept fans tuning in for some of the most romantic storylines on television.

It would be impossible to rank every single Y&R couple, so TV Insider is looking back at 15 beloved pairs from the CBS sudser. The top spot will likely surprise you. Let us know in the comments below if you agree with our ranking.

Eileen Davidson and Eric Braeden on 'The Young and the Restless'
15. Victor & Ashley

Victor (and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) didn’t stand a chance because of Victor’s relationship with Nikki (and Ashley being Jack’s sister), but these two had a sultry chemistry that couldn’t be denied. Victor’s had plenty of love interests outside of Nikki over the years, but Ashley was the only one who truly stood a shot of stealing Mr. Newman away from Nikki for good.

Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) and Mishael Morgan (Hilary Hamilton) on 'The Young and the Restless'
14. Devon & Hilary

These two didn’t start off on the most conventional note. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon’s (Bryton James) relationship started when she was still married to his dad! Soap operas love a forbidden relationship, so it was quite the ride to watch these two try to make it work. That undeniable passion between James and Morgan was spicy! Unfortunately, these two didn’t get the chance to spend forever together. Hilary died just after marrying Devon.

Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) walk down the aisle on 'The Young and the Restless'
13. Mariah & Tessa

Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks made history with Mariah and Tessa’s romance. When the characters first met, Mariah and Tessa were in heterosexual relationships, but the brewing connection between them only grew stronger. When they finally kissed, it was a game-changer. They navigated some serious struggles, but their love prevailed. They celebrated their romance in Y&R’s first-ever same-sex wedding in 2022. May these two live happily ever after.

Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) and Hunter King (Summer Newman) on 'The Young and the Restless'
12. Kyle & Summer

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) grew up together, and there was a time when it was believed they could be siblings. Thankfully, that turned out not to be true. Once they were past the siblings situation, Kyle and Summer finally dipped their toe in romantic territory and evolved into a modern-day supercouple. They’ve broken up and gotten back together more times than we can count, but they have a dynamic where it’s thrilling to watch them be happy together or torn apart.

Thad Luckinbill and Lyndsy Fonseca on 'The Young and the Restless'
11. J.T. & Colleen

What can I say, I’m a sucker for first loves. What started as an unrequited crush turned into a passionate love. J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca) rarely had any peace as a couple. Jolleen’s love was a melody only they could hear. Even with different actresses playing Colleen over the years, J.T. and Colleen’s onscreen dynamic didn’t fizzle out. At the end of Colleen’s life, J.T. left her with beautiful parting words: “I love you, Colleen. I will always, always love you. I hope you know that.” A part of J.T. died alongside Colleen. If she had survived, we hope these two would have made it.

Melody Thomas Scott, Peter Bergman on 'The Young and the Restless'
10. Jack & Nikki

If Victor wasn’t around, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nikki would have had a real shot. Alas, Mr. Newman won’t ever leave Genoa City for good, which means Nikki’s heart will always belong to him. But Jack could have been a contender. Granted, they were married twice, but their unions didn’t last. Scott and Bergman are electric onscreen together, even when Jack and Nikki are just friends. Despite their split, Jack and Nikki have remained close. Their romantic love evolved into a deep platonic love that remains one of the many highlights of the show in current times.

Christel Khalil and Michael Graziadei as Lily and Daniel on 'The Young and the Restless'
9. Daniel & Lily

You never forget your first love. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Lily (Christel Khalil) were Y&R’s ultimate teenage star-crossed lovers. Their parents hated the fact that they were together, so that only stoked the flame between them. It felt like the world was against Daniel and Lily when he was falsely accused of killing Cassie, so they went on the run and even got married in Las Vegas. However, their marriage crumbled in the wake of seemingly endless problems, including Daniel’s addiction to pornography. They both fell in love with other people, but there will always be an invisible string between these two characters.

Lauralee Bell, Michael Damian on 'The Young and the Restless'
8. Danny & Cricket

Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of Danny and Cricket’s love story. These two met in the early ’80s, and Cricket harbored a crush on the rock star. A few years later, these two achieved supercouple status. In a recent interview for TV Insider’s Supercouple Sessions, Bell acknowledged the impact of Danny and Cricket’s romance.

“We totally realize how lucky we are,” she said. “We’re really fortunate. That’s when the history of Y&R and, you know, the fans that watched back then and now say, like, you know, ‘This is reminding me of my childhood. I used to watch this with my mom. I used to watch this with my grandma. She would freak out that you guys are back together!’ All of that. That’s what makes this incredible and we don’t take that for granted.”

Daniel Goddard and Christel Khalil star as Cane Ashby and Lily Winters Ashby on 'The Young and the Restless'
7. Cane & Lily

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily met in the aftermath of her post-Daniel split. These two were a slow burn until they fully ignited. But their flame fanned out when Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) claimed she was pregnant with Cane’s baby. (The baby was Billy’s!) After the truth was revealed, it didn’t take long for Cane and Lily to marry. Their honeymoon period wasn’t full of bliss, though. Lily was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and Cane was right by her side through it all. Thankfully, they were able to welcome their twins via surrogate, and then remarry after a scary mix-up with Cane’s twin brother. (Fans rallied for Goddard to return after Cane was seemingly killed off.) As with many soap couples, Cane and Lily’s relationship didn’t stand the test of time, but their love story was a riveting journey. Goddard and Khalil have an onscreen connection that could easily be rekindled should Goddard return in the near future.

Jack and Phyllis (Peter Bergman and Michelle Stafford) celebrate their Christmas wedding on 'The Young and the Restless'
6. Phyllis & Jack

For the record: Michelle Stafford has chemistry with everyone. That woman has a true gift. There was a spark between Jack and Phyllis from the moment they met. She was supposed to be spying on Jack for the Newmans, but Jack and Phyllis ended up falling for each other. (Take that, Victor!) While many will complain that Phyllis and Nick aren’t on this list, and we’ll acknowledge they have breathtaking chemistry, it’s just purely physical. Phyllis and Jack have always had such great power in their partnership as a couple. But Phyllis’ love for drama and outside forces have kept these two apart in recent years. Maybe Jack and Red will get it together one of these days.

Christian J. LeBlanc and Tracey Bregman on 'The Young and the Restless'
5. Michael & Lauren

Likey lovers, take notice! Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) bonded while trying to help Michael’s younger brother Kevin (Greg Rikaart). The couple has endured plenty of obstacles over the years, but the natural chemistry between LeBlanc and Bregman has made Michael and Lauren the most believable couple. Michael and Lauren see each other as equal partners in their relationship. They’re often a great team, but they’re not scared of disagreeing with each other. Marriages have their ups and their downs. The couple’s love has persisted despite the thorny times. Their vow renewal at the end of last year reaffirmed the strength of this supercouple.

Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case as Nick and Sharon on 'The Young and the Restless'
4. Nick & Sharon

Sharon and Nick have never known how to quit each other. Against all the odds over last 30 years, Sharon and Nick always find their way back to each other. Their relationship has never been easy. Nick’s ongoing infidelity obviously never helped, and they’ve faced many a tragedy in their day. But when Sharon and Nick are in a solid place, there’s nothing like it. Case and Morrow are drawn to each other like moths to a flame, and they have an undeniable onscreen power. Whether they’re romantically involved or just platonic (at the moment), Sharon and Nick’s love for each other never truly fades away.

Melody Thomas Scott & Eric Braeden from 'The Young and the Restless'
3. Victor & Nikki

Victor Newman and Nikki Reed’s romance has become synonymous with The Young and the Restless. These two legendary characters first crossed paths in 1982 at a strip club where Nikki was working at the time. The powerful Victor couldn’t shake the gorgeous and gutsy Vicki. They first wed in 1984, kicking off four decades of highs, lows, and everything in between. When they’re together, Victor and Nikki are one of the most magnetic couples on daytime television. When they’re not, we’re on the edge of our seats because they aren’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with each other and fight dirty. At the end of the day, there’s no denying that these two are soulmates. Braeden and Scott have effortlessly kept their red-hot chemistry alive for longer than many fans have been alive.

Kristoff St. John and Victoria Rowell star as Neil and Drucilla Winters on the CBS daytime drama THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS
2. Neil & Dru

Drucilla Barber and Neil Winters had a date with fate when these two collided—literally—in 1991. She was a feisty mail girl at Jabot; he was a hotshot executive trainee. Their chance encounter left an impression on both of them, and the rest is history. At first, Dru conspired to have Neil woo her own sister away from the man she wanted. In time, Dru and Neil fell for each other instead. This couple went up through the ranks quickly and became one of Y&R’s most powerful supercouples of the 1990s. They weathered many storms, including Dru’s affair with Neil’s brother Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Neil’s alcoholism, but they always came out on the other side. Dru fell off a cliff in 2007, and her body was never found.

After St. John’s death in 2019, his beloved character died in his sleep. Out in the universe, we just know Dru and Neil are spending eternity together.

Amelia Heinle and Billy Miller on 'The Young and the Restless' in 2010
1. Billy & Victoria

The indelible Billy Miller burst onto the Y&R scene as the new Billy Abbott in 2008, and the character was never the same. Miller exuded an effortless charisma and power while also being able to channel a touching vulnerability. Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had an enemies to lovers vibe, but their New Year’s Eve encounter changed everything. These two got swept up in a passionate and all-consuming love, and viewers were happy to hop on the ride. The odds were against them and they faced plenty of hardships, but the flame between them refused to go out. Miller and Heinle’s Villy chemistry was truly unmatched. They glowed onscreen together. During Miller’s time as Billy, it was a tumultuous time for soaps. Billy and Victoria became the modern-day supercouple. They had an unexplainable magic between them.

Miller left the show in 2014, and the character is currently played by Jason Thompson. Miller died in 2023, but his impact on Y&R as the one and only Billy Abbott will never be forgotten.

