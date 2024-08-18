CBS / Everett Collection

Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of Danny and Cricket’s love story. These two met in the early ’80s, and Cricket harbored a crush on the rock star. A few years later, these two achieved supercouple status. In a recent interview for TV Insider’s Supercouple Sessions, Bell acknowledged the impact of Danny and Cricket’s romance.

“We totally realize how lucky we are,” she said. “We’re really fortunate. That’s when the history of Y&R and, you know, the fans that watched back then and now say, like, you know, ‘This is reminding me of my childhood. I used to watch this with my mom. I used to watch this with my grandma. She would freak out that you guys are back together!’ All of that. That’s what makes this incredible and we don’t take that for granted.”