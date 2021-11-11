‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Introduce the Teen & Adult Versions of the Plane Crash Survivors

In the new Showtime drama, when a plane carrying a soccer team crashes in the wilderness, the players must figure out how to survive. As you can imagine, things get wild — but it doesn’t stop there.

Yellowjackets follows two timelines: that of the plane crash and nearly 25 years later, to see how those who did survive have put their lives back together (or at least tried to). And everything that the survivors did as they went from a soccer team (the Yellowjackets) to savage clans is about to come back to haunt them. The adults have begun receiving postcards, with a symbol on the back that indicates someone knows the truth about what happened out there — and everything they may want to stay buried is about to come clawing to the surface.

The stars who portray the teen and adult versions of Natalie Scatorccio (Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis), Taissa Turner (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tawny Cypress), Shauna Sadecki (Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey), and Misty Quigley (Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci) introduce their characters and tease how they’ll be handling the mystery of those postcards below.

Yellowjackets, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 14, 10/9c, Showtime