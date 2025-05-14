‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $1 Million Chance After Taking Too Long to Guess Letters

A Wheel of Fortune contestant had fans scratching their heads after he hesitated to pick letters during the Bonus Round puzzle. The game show continued with Bragging Right week, where the three players competing all knew each other instead of being complete strangers.

Sam Oh, from Cypress, Texas, played against his two coworkers, Peter Jung and Daniel Park, from Houston, on Tuesday, May 13. The three men work together in a pediatric medical office.

“Who’s going to brag the most around here tonight?” host Ryan Seacrest asked.

Jung shared that Park was one of his first patients as a pediatrician and said he is “still waiting for him to grow.”

“People have said that about me too, Peter. You better watch it,” Seacrest joked. Park stepped over to Seacrest and revealed that he was shorter than him.

Before taking part, the guys agreed that whoever lost had to wear embarrassing t-shirts that Jung’s wife made. However, Oh believed he didn’t have to wear one, as he was the “leader” and would win the game. And he wasn’t wrong.

He won the second toss-up, putting $2,000 in his bank after Jung solved the first one. Oh gained the lead when he solved the first puzzle — “Giving a Little Pep Talk.” Since it was a Jackpot Round, where $500 is added to every letter guessed, Oh got an additional $2,000, giving him $18,600, and a trip to Costa Rica, after landing on the wedge.

Oh put $5,000 more in his bank when he solved the second one — “Surround Sound System.” Seacrest said he was running away with the win. During the prize puzzle, Jung picked up the $1 million wedge, but since they are friends, the wedge can be used as a team for anyone to take to the Bonus Round. It could also be lost as a team if any of the players landed on Bankrupt. Jung gave Oh a run for his money when he solved the prize puzzle — “Macadamia Nut Cookies” — and won a trip to Maui, Hawaii, with $14,000 in his bank.

Jung won $4,000 on two of the Triple Toss-Ups, and Jung won $2,000 on one. Park finally got on the board when he solved the final puzzle, which was “This Girl Is On Fire.” The $1 million wedge was still in play, as none of the contestants landed on Bankrupt. Park ended with $1,700. Jung went home with $16,450. Oh was the night’s big winner with $28,050.

For the Bonus Round, Oh chose “Phrase.” His teammates, who agreed they would split the money if he won the $1 million, cheered him on from the sidelines. They also wore the “loser” shirts that said “Wheel of Misfortune,” on them.

The $100,000 envelope was replaced with the $1 million envelope. “I really hope you are my first $1 million winner,” Seacrest said. After Oh spun the wheel, he began to walk over to the center of the stage.

“Sam,” the host called him back. “I know you’re excited, but hang out with me for a second. See where it lands.” The wheel stopped on the “W” in “Win.”

After Wheel of Fortune gave him, “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” it was his turn to pick four more letters. After Ryan Seacrest told him to pick three consonants and a vowel, Oh stood there as the music played. He chose “C,” and then went silent. After about 10 seconds, Seacrest felt the need to gently nudge him to get a move on and said, “Take a guess.”

Oh rounded out his puzzle with “G,M, and O.” His puzzle then looked like “O_T O_ _ _ _C_.” He guessed “Out of,” but couldn’t solve the final word. It was revealed to be “Out of Whack.” He landed on $40,000, which he did not win. The $1 million was in the “M” in “America.”

“We’re going to do it. I know soon,” Seacrest said.

This is the twelfth Bonus Round puzzle in a row that was lost. Fans commented on the loss and how long it took Oh to pick the letters. “Out of Whack’ is a tough one,” a Reddit user said

“Sam took WAY too long to choose his letters in the Bonus Round. Of course, he was running through all possible scenarios in his head while doing so but any extra time gives you an advantage. I can’t say he broke any rules because I don’t think there is one in place to begin with, but yeesh! Not sad he didn’t get it,” said another.

“Million dollar wedge at play is a huge deal, but I feel like Ryan hyped it up so much it would make me feel extra anxious when trying to solve,” a third added.

“Speaking of misfortune, twelve bonus round losses in a row is definitely one of them,” a YouTube user wrote.



“I hope tomorrow’s going to be a lucky bonus round win, or it’ll be unlucky #13, why should I hope for the best,” one last fan commented.

After the show, the contestant talked to Wheel‘s social media correspondent, Maggie Sajak. They showed her their shirts and revealed that one of the wedges had “Lose a Job” on it. Since Jung was the boss, he felt he was safe. But, now that Oh won more money than them, they joked that he might be in danger.