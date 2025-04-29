‘Will Trent’ Finale Details Revealed: Biological Attack on Atlanta Ahead

There are only three episodes left of Will Trent‘s final season, and it seems like we’re in for a major catastrophe when the finale arrives.

A description for the finale, “Listening to a Heartbeat,” has been revealed, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations will be dealing with a disaster like never before in the episode, which airs on Tuesday, May 13.

The logline for the episode tells us, “Unleashed by a domestic terrorist group, a mysterious biological attack runs rampant in Atlanta. As Will [Ramón Rodríguez] and his team race to contain the threat and save countless lives, he’s forced to confront the complex dynamics of his own family.”

Will’s family has, of course, always been a complicated situation for him. In Season 2, he met his Uncle Antonio Miranda (John Ortiz). He also learned that the serial killer, James Ulster (Greg Germann), who murdered his mother when Will was a child claims to be his biological father. The paralleling of his own biology with a biological attack on Atlanta is some bold storytelling, no?

Rodríguez previously told TV Insider of the finale, “It’s very exciting. It comes to a really big — it comes to a head. A lot of things come to a head. The interesting thing — in addition to Will still processing and dealing with what happened with Marco, which will continue — there’s going to be some other personal things that come up for Will that are really exciting and that hopefully lead us to a really fun Season 4. It’s nice. It’s a two-parter again, so there’ll be some storyline that’ll continue — in terms of the case — for the last two episodes, but we’re going to have some fun characters that are going to be coming into our world.” He also added, “I think it’s going to leave people definitely excited, wanting to see what happens next.”

Before the finale arrives, there are two other episodes to get through. This Tuesday, April 29, the “Push, Jump, Fall” episode will air, and it’s described as: “Will and Faith [Iantha Richardson] fight to clear an innocent woman’s name while uncovering a deadly drug ring. Meanwhile, Angie [Erika Christensen] spirals after a traumatic event, and Ormewood [Jake McLaughlin] grapples with his diagnosis, unsure of how much to share with those closest to him.”

This will no doubt pick up where the last episode left off, with Angie grappling with the death of her abusive mother and Michael still trying to figure out what his cancer diagnosis will mean for his future.

Airing May 6 is the penultimate episode, directed by Erika Christensen herself, titled, “Why, Hello, Sheriff.” The description for that episode, which is the first half of the two-parter finale, reads, “While investigating a murder in a rural town and clashing with the local sheriff, Will uncovers surprising truths about his past. Meanwhile, Angie makes an unexpected discovery, and Ormewood continues to struggle with his diagnosis.” (TV-14, DL)

