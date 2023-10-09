Kim Plath is facing a quandary that others have in the past in the Tuesday, October 10 episode of Welcome to Plathville, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Come What Come May…,” Ethan and Olivia have settled into their new town in Minnesota and express high hopes for their marriage. Micah questions his future in Los Angeles. And with her and Barry getting a divorce, Kim tells her friend about a major update in her love life.

When her friend asks her if she’s nervous in the clip, Kim confirms she is. “I’m terrified,” she shares. “I feel like it’s time for me to kind of talk to the children and let them know that I’m seeing somebody.” But while it might be time, she’s not sure if she’s ready for that.

As Kim explains, “I know some people wait until they know they’re going to marry the person to introduce them to their children. I know some people introduce right away, but this is all new to me. I’m trying to figure it out. So I don’t know. It just feels like now is a good time.”

Her friend said she waited to talk to her kids about her love life until she knew he was going to be spending the night and in their lives, “but you know your kids better than me.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Kim, including how serious this new relationship is and the twist about who he is.

In Welcome to Plathville Season 5, Kim and Barry’s five youngest kids who are still at home now live with Barry at the family farm and split their time with Kim in her apartment. The older children continue to explore their independence, with Moriah reigniting her faith in God while also remaining the family rebel and getting more tattoos.

She’s also reached a breaking point with her former best friend, Olivia, and makes a controversial decision to move out of Ethan and Olivia’s house without telling them. Micah is on his own in California, keeping busy with modeling, and influencing Barry, who is bulking up and getting swole in a new fitness journey. Meanwhile, the fundamental differences in family values between Ethan and Olivia come to a head.

Welcome to Plathville, Tuesdays, 10/9c, TLC