6 Questions ‘Virgin River’ Needs to Answer in Season 3

Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) finally were on the right track (together, in love, happy!) when it all came crashing to a halt with the major Virgin River Season 2 finale cliffhanger. And with the Netflix romantic drama returning on July 9, we’re taking a look back at where everyone left off.

It seemed like the couple took one step forward and two steps back for most of the second season (after doing the same in the first), and the fact that his ex-girlfriend Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) is now pregnant and was living, for a time, in the town, didn’t help matters. But after a heartfelt declaration on Mel’s part, things were looking up … until she walked into the bar in the final scene of the season and found Jack bleeding on the ground. Will he survive?

Jack’s fate is just one of several loose ends for the upcoming third season. Scroll down to see more of our burning questions.

Virgin River, Season 3, Friday, July 9, Netflix