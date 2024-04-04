Victor Webster’s 7 Best Hallmark Roles as He Joins Latest ‘Hannah Swensen Mystery’

Victor Webster in 'One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery'
Apple Turnover Murder

The Hannah Swensen universe has baked up quite a reunion! Victor Webster plays the role of Chad in One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, someone new in Hannah’s life. The latest Hannah Swensen Mystery movie, based on Joanne Fluke’s Apple Turnover Murder, premieres April 5 on Hallmark Channel.

The role of Chad in One Bad Apple marks the fourth time Webster has collaborated with his fellow Hallmark co-star and longtime friend Alison Sweeney. They previously co-starred on Days of Our Lives and in Hallmark’s recent Wedding Veil movies.

Like Sweeney, Webster is no stranger to the Hallmark universe. He’s been starring in films for the network since 2012. Webster’s had plenty of memorable Hallmark movies over the years. Scroll down to take a trip down memory lane as we revisit Webster’s best Hallmark films.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Movie Premiere, April 5, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

Victor Webster and Candace Cameron Bure in 'Puppy Love'
Puppy Love (2012)

Puppy Love began Webster’s tenure at Hallmark. He co-starred in the movie with Candace Cameron Bure. Puppy Love is for all the dog lovers out there. Webster’s Ben and Bure’s Megan are brought together by the lovable mutt Jake. As Ben and Megan share custody of the pup, a romance begins to emerge between them.

Victor Webster in 'Summer Villa'
Summer Villa (2016)

Webster and Hilarie Burton Morgan have undeniable chemistry in this enemies-to-lovers romance. In Summer Villa, Webster’s Matthew and Morgan’s Terry are forced to share a French villa for the summer when Terry’s best friend (and Matthew’s sister) mixes up the schedules. The summer heat wears Matthew and Terry down, and they slowly but surely develop feelings for each other.

Jill Wagner and Victor Webster in 'A Harvest Wedding'
A Harvest Wedding (2017)

Who doesn’t love a good second chance romance? Webster and Jill Wagner play former high school sweethearts in A Harvest Wedding. When Wagner’s Sarah returns to her hometown, she runs into the man who once captured her heart. As they spend more time together, all the feelings Sarah and David once had for each other start rushing back.

Victor Webster and Alison Sweeney in 'The Wedding Veil Legacy'
The Wedding Veil Legacy (2012)

Sweeney’s Tracy takes center stage in The Wedding Veil Legacy, the third movie in the film series. Tracy has a meet-cute with Nick as she repairs the coveted wedding veil. Sweeney and Webster make an amazing onscreen team, so it’s no surprise these two are continuing their working partnership in the Hannah Swensen world. Webster also returns for The Wedding Veil Journey, which premiered in 2023.

Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster, Paula Shaw, Jay Brazeau in 'Five Star Christmas'
Five Star Christmas (2020)

Bethany Joy Lenz and Webster are an incredible Hallmark duo in Five Star Christmas. Sparks immediately fly between their characters when Webster’s Jake checks in unexpectedly into the inn owned by Lenz’s Lucy. Five Star Christmas is the perfect blend of holiday celebration, romance, and family drama.

Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster in 'Love Blossoms'
Love Blossoms (2017)

A romance about rival perfumers? Yes, please. Love Blossoms has all the right ingredients for a great Hallmark movie. Webster has an excellent onscreen repartee with co-star Shantel VanSanten. (Webster and VanSanten married after meeting on the set of the movie, but they divorced in 2023.) The film was also shot on location in Belgium!

Victor Webster, Logan Pierce, Juliette Hawk in Mystery on Mistletoe Lane
Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023)

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane mixes your love of Christmas with a little bit of mystery. Webster stars alongside Erica Cerra in the movie, and their characters team up to solve the mystery of the Mistletoe Mansion. Given everyone’s love of romance and mysteries, there needs to be more movies like Mystery on Mistletoe Lane.

