The Hannah Swensen universe has baked up quite a reunion! Victor Webster plays the role of Chad in One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, someone new in Hannah’s life. The latest Hannah Swensen Mystery movie, based on Joanne Fluke’s Apple Turnover Murder, premieres April 5 on Hallmark Channel.

The role of Chad in One Bad Apple marks the fourth time Webster has collaborated with his fellow Hallmark co-star and longtime friend Alison Sweeney. They previously co-starred on Days of Our Lives and in Hallmark’s recent Wedding Veil movies.

Like Sweeney, Webster is no stranger to the Hallmark universe. He’s been starring in films for the network since 2012. Webster’s had plenty of memorable Hallmark movies over the years. Scroll down to take a trip down memory lane as we revisit Webster’s best Hallmark films.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Movie Premiere, April 5, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel