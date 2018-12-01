‘Versailles’ Final Season: Behind the Scenes With the Cast & Crew (PHOTOS)

Versailles is currently in its third and final season on Ovation.

The historical drama series follows Louis XIV (George Blagden) who “resolves to regain control of his own life, his precious Versailles, and France itself.” But a rebellion is brewing in France which presents a new set of challenges no one expected.

“Madame de Maintenon (Catherine Walker), he won’t relent in his quest for absolute power, convinced of his own divine powers. Meanwhile, Queen Marie-Thérèse (Elisa Lasowski) becomes intimate with her cousin, Louis’ archenemy Leopold (Rory Keenan), and Prince Philippe (Alexander Vlahos) suspects his brother is hiding a dark secret that only a mysterious prisoner in an iron mask can corroborate,” the network revealed.

Click through the gallery above to check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes images.

Versailles, Saturdays, 10/9c, Ovation