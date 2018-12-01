‘Versailles’ Final Season: Behind the Scenes With the Cast & Crew (PHOTOS)

VERSAILLES 3 BTS IMAGES GETTY
Ovation/Getty
Versailles - Evan Williams as Chevalier
Ovation/Getty

Chevalier (Evan Williams)

Evan Williams as Chevalier behind the scenes of Versailles
Ovation/Getty

Chevalier (Evan Williams)

Alexander Vlahos as Monsieur Philippe d'Orléans in Versailles
Ovation/Getty

Monsieur Philippe d’Orléans (Alexander Vlahos)

Versailles - Evan Williams as Chevalier and Alexander Vlahos as Monsieur Philippe d'Orléans
Ovation/Getty

Chevalier (Evan Williams) and Monsieur Philippe d’Orléans (Alexander Vlahos)

Anna Brewster as Madame de Montespan being touched up behind the scenes of Versailles
Ovation/Getty

Madame de Montespan (Anna Brewster)

Behind the scenes of Versailles - Victoire Dauxerre as Adele, Anna Brewster as Montespan, and Catherine Walker as Maintenon
Ovation/Getty

L-R: Victoire Dauxerre (Adele), Anna Brewster (Montespan) and Catherine Walker (Maintenon)

Anna Brewster as Madame de Montespan and Stuart Bowman as Bontemps in Versailles
Ovation/Getty

Madame de Montespan (Anna Brewster), Bontemps (Stuart Bowman)

Evan Williams behind the scenes in costume hemming as Chevalier in Versailles
Ovation/Getty

Chevalier (Evan Williams)

Versailles is currently in its third and final season on Ovation.

The historical drama series follows Louis XIV (George Blagden) who “resolves to regain control of his own life, his precious Versailles, and France itself.” But a rebellion is brewing in France which presents a new set of challenges no one expected.

“Madame de Maintenon (Catherine Walker), he won’t relent in his quest for absolute power, convinced of his own divine powers. Meanwhile, Queen Marie-Thérèse (Elisa Lasowski) becomes intimate with her cousin, Louis’ archenemy Leopold (Rory Keenan), and Prince Philippe (Alexander Vlahos) suspects his brother is hiding a dark secret that only a mysterious prisoner in an iron mask can corroborate,” the network revealed.

Click through the gallery above to check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes images.

Versailles, Saturdays, 10/9c, Ovation

Versailles




