Is ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 9 Happening? Everything We Know

Fans of S.W.A.T. have been through a bit of a roller coaster throughout the show’s run. The drama series stems from two prior iterations — the 1975 TV series of the same name and the 2003 movie version, the latter of which it even derives some characters from — and is also loosely connected to FX’s The Shield.

The series, which centers on the LAPD’s elite 20-Squad task force, originated on CBS back in 2017 and was canceled once by the network in May 2023 after six seasons. Days later, it was then saved for a seventh — and what was supposed to be final — season by the network after an intense fan campaign. In May 2024, it was renewed once again for an eighth season at CBS, which premiered in October 2024 and will conclude in a couple of weeks.

So is the show set to return this fall on CBS for S.W.A.T. Season 9? Here’s a look at everything we know at this time.

Is S.W.A.T. renewed for Season 9?

Sadly, no — at least not yet. CBS canceled the show in March 2025, ahead of its Season 8 finale. It marked the third cancellation of the series. In response to the news, showrunner Andrew Dettman said, “It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of.”

Given the history of this series, though, we should probably never say never. After all, lead actor Shemar Moore has spoken out in hopes of having the show saved by CBS or even a streamer, like Netflix. And S.W.A.T. has been the subject of a successful save-me campaign from Moore in the past, so it’s not completely off the table. At this time, though, S.W.A.T. is not renewed for Season 9.

Why was S.W.A.T. canceled (again)?

While CBS has not announced an official reason for the show’s latest cancellation by the network, executive producer Shawn Ryan offered his theories on why the show’s future might be in jeopardy before it was canceled. In January 2025, he told Deadline it could be a matter of “corporate change” underway at CBS and its parent company Paramount. “I don’t know what the plans are. I don’t know what the criteria for renewal is going to be. It seems like it could be much different than years past,” he continued. “I don’t know if it’s an advantage or disadvantage that we’re produced by an outside studio this year. I think economics are going to play into things, so it’s all uncertain, but we’re just going to continue to make the best show we can that our audience loves, and we’ll see where the chips fall. And that’s what we’ve done the last few seasons. We’re really proud of the legacy of that show.”

What has the cast said about S.W.A.T. Season 9?

Well before he learned of the show’s fate at CBS, Moore was preparing himself for the possibility that Season 8 might be S.W.A.T.’s swan song at the network.

After the show was renewed for Season 8, Moore told TV Insider, “People are still getting wind of our show and flocking to our show, so now maybe Season 8 will be the last year, and if so, that’s okay. That’s okay because we won this fight, this impossible fight. But maybe there’s [Season] 9, maybe there’s 10. We don’t know, but I know that all of us involved aren’t worried about getting canceled anymore. We’re so proud of winning, and we know nothing lasts forever. And one day, it will end. And if that’s after Season 8, we’re going to throw one hell of a party, hug it out, and then figure out our next chapters. But we don’t know until we get there.”

Then, show star Anna Enger Ritch told TV Line of the Season 8 finale, “It will make you not want this show to end. You’ll want to keep watching what happens. There are so many avenues and directions to go, so many stories to tell, so many personal things… It will leave you wanting so much more.”

When does S.W.A.T.‘s series finale air?

The Season 8 finale — which is, barring any more uncancellations or pickups by another network or streamer, the series finale — will air on Friday, May 16, starting at 9/8c on CBS. The finale will feature two back-to-back episodes.

The first, “Ride or Die,” is described as: “When an auto carrier truck gets hijacked by a high-speed crew, Hondo encounters a ghost from his past – a violent car thief thought to be long-dead. As the brutal road warriors tear across L.A. in pursuit of a mysterious $60 million car, Hondo’s old rivalry reignites, and he’s forced to confront a long-held fear. Also, Gamble is thrust into a personal crisis when her brother, Leon, becomes tangled in the investigation, putting Gamble’s SWAT future in jeopardy.”

The second, “Return to Base,” is described like so: “The SWAT team undertakes its final mission when a violent crew of ex-pat Russian mercenaries holds Los Angeles hostage after planting hundreds of hidden explosives across the city in a bid to extort the release of their brutal leader, Dmitri Rykov. When Rykov is brought to SWAT for safekeeping, SWAT HQ comes under attack, forcing Hondo and 20-Squad to fight for their very survival.”

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 9/8c, CBS