‘Vagrant Queen’ Sneak Peek: Syfy Brings Vault Comics Series to Life (PHOTOS)

Based on the original comic book series from Vault Comics, Vagrant Queen is comprised of an all-female team of writers and directors featuring Jem Garrard as creator and showrunner. The 10-episode series will premiere Friday, March 27 on SYFY.

Vagrant Queen follows Elida (Adriyan Rae) from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline.

When her old friend Isaac (Tim Rozon) shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae (Alex McGregor), to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro (Paul du Toit).

On the series premiere, “A Royal Ass-Kicking,” former queen Elida is cornered by her nemesis. An old friend comes to her aid, delivering big news.

Vagrant Queen, Series Premiere, Friday, March 27, 10/9c, SYFY