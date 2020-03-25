‘Vagrant Queen’ Sneak Peek: Syfy Brings Vault Comics Series to Life (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
VAGRANT QUEEN PILOT ADRIYAN RAE AS ELIDA SYFY
Marcos Cruz/Vagrant Productions/SYFY
Vagrant Queen, Pilot - Adriyan Rae as Elida with Nim - Syfy
Marcos Cruz/Vagrant Productions/SYFY

Nim, Adriyan Rae as Elida

VAGRANT QUEEN PILOT PAUL DU TOIT AS LAZARO SYFY
Marcos Cruz/Vagrant Productions/SYFY

Paul du Toit as Lazaro

Vagrant Queen - Season 1
Marcos Cruz/Vagrant Productions/SYFY

Tim Rozon as Isaac

VAGRANT QUEEN PILOT ALEX MCGREGOR AS AMAE SYFY
Marcos Cruz/Vagrant Productions/SYFY

Alex McGregor as Amae

VAGRANT QUEEN PILOT HUMANOID ALIENS SYFY
Marcos Cruz/Vagrant Productions/SYFY

Humanoid Aliens

Vagrant Queen - Adriyan Rae as Elida
Marcos Cruz/Vagrant Productions/SYFY

Adriyan Rae as Elida

Vagrant Queen, Pilot - Adriyan Rae as Elida with Nim - Syfy
Marcos Cruz/Vagrant Productions/SYFY

Adriyan Rae as Elida

Based on the original comic book series from Vault Comics, Vagrant Queen is comprised of an all-female team of writers and directors featuring Jem Garrard as creator and showrunner. The 10-episode series will premiere Friday, March 27 on SYFY.

Vagrant Queen follows Elida (Adriyan Rae) from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline.

What to Know About 'Vagrant Queen' Before the Syfy Show Premieres
What to Know About 'Vagrant Queen' Before the Syfy Show Premieres

When her old friend Isaac (Tim Rozon) shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae (Alex McGregor), to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro (Paul du Toit).

Click through the gallery above to enter Elida’s world.

On the series premiere, “A Royal Ass-Kicking,” former queen Elida is cornered by her nemesis. An old friend comes to her aid, delivering big news.

Vagrant Queen, Series Premiere, Friday, March 27, 10/9c, SYFY

Vagrant Queen

