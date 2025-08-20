‘Unforgotten’ Season 6: Meet the Suspects & More From New Episodes (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
'Unforgotten' Season 6 photos
Sam Taylor / Mainstreet Productions

Unforgotten

 More

One of the few PBS Masterpiece shows that’s not based on a book franchise returns with its sixth season this Sunday, August 24. Every season of Unforgotten begins with the discovery of human remains, and the mystery unfolds from there as London detectives attempt to solve the cold case. But the deeper the truth lies, the bigger the emotional toll for the suspects, the families left behind, and for the detective inspectors themselves.

Unforgotten Season 6 begins the wetlands of east London. While detectives Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan) try to identify the victim and catch the killer, viewers are introduced to four possible suspects with complicated backstories.

The suspects this season are London college professor Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton), Afghan immigrant Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas), young autistic man Marty Baines (Maximilian Fairley, who is autistic himself), and controversial TV commentator Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring).

“The intention is always to write characters that are multifaceted,” Unforgotten creator and executive producer Chris Lang told TV Insider in a Season 6 preview. “They may have done bad things, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily bad people.”

20 Most Popular British Detective Shows
Related

20 Most Popular British Detective Shows

Keenan joined Unforgotten Season 5 as the new detective following the shocking death of DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) in Season 4. Keenan’s first season showed a tense start between Jessica and Sunny, but their relationship has stabilized in Season 6. “Without knowing too much about each other’s lives,” Bhaskar told us, “they’ve built a degree of trust with each other, which allows them to become better partners.”

Get a look at Unforgotten Season 6’s suspects, detectives, and more in the gallery below.

Unforgotten, Season Premiere, Sunday, August 24, 10/9c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)

Asif Syed (Elham Elas) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

The Suspects

Asif Syed (Elham Elas)

Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton)

Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring), Patrick (Emmett J. Scanlan) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring)

Martin Baines (Maximilian Fairley) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Martin Baines (Maximilian Fairley)

DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6 Episode 1
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Episode 1

DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan)

Leanne Balcombe (Georgia Mackenzie), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) in
Sam Taylor

Leanne Balcombe (Georgia Mackenzie), DCI Jess James, DI Sunny Khan

Taylor Cooper (Pixie Davies) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Taylor Cooper (Pixie Davies)

Taylor Cooper (Pixie Davies), Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Episode 2

Taylor and Juliet Cooper

Doreen (Lisa Davina Phillip) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions
Ram Sidhu (Phaldut Sharma) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Ram Sidhu (Phaldut Sharma)

Marty Baines (Maximilian Fairley), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Episode 3

Marty Baines, DCI Jess James, DI Sunny Khan

Sam (David Witts) Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Sam (David Witts), Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas)

Dot Baines (Michele Dotrice), Marty Baines (Maximilian Fairley) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Dot Baines (Michele Dotrice), Marty Baines

DC Karen Willetts (Pippa Nixon) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

DC Karen Willetts (Pippa Nixon)

DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

DCI Jess James

DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Episode 4

DI Sunny Khan, DCI Jess James

Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton), Taylor Cooper (Pixie Davies) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Juliet and Taylor Cooper

DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DS Murray Boulting (Jordan Long), DC Karen Willetts (Pippa Nixon), DS Fran Lingley (Carolina Main) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

DI Sunny Khan, DS Murray Boulting (Jordan Long), DC Karen Willetts, DS Fran Lingley (Carolina Main)

Doreen (Lisa Davina Phillip) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Doreen

DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6 Episode 4
Sam Taylor / Mainstreet Productions

DCI Jess James

DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6 Episode 5
Sam Taylor / Mainstreet Productions

Episode 5

DI Sunny Khan

Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6
Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Episode 5

Melinda Ricci

DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6 Episode 6
Sam Taylor / Mainstreet Productions

Episode 6

DI Sunny Khan

Sam (David Witts), Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6 Episode 6
Sam Taylor / Mainstreet Productions

Sam, Asif Syed

Unforgotten

Carolina Main

David Witts

Elham Ehsas

Georgia Mackenzie

Jordan Long

Lisa Davina Phillip

Maximilian Fairley

Phaldut Sharma

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Sinéad Keenan




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Anthony Geary, Tristan Rogers - 'General Hospital'
1
‘General Hospital’s Anthony Geary Pays Tribute to Tristan Rogers
The Free Press' Honestly with Bari Weiss hosts Jillian Michaels
2
Jillian Michaels Threatens to Sue Over ‘Biggest Loser’ Doc
Simon Cowell and Tom Sandoval on AGT
3
‘AGT’: Tom Sandoval Speaks Out After Simon Cowell Slams His Performance
Rachel Maddow
4
What Is MS Now? What the MSNBC Rebrand Means for Viewers
'Survivor' 49 cast
5
‘Survivor’ 49 Cast Revealed: Meet the Castaways