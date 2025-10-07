Unforgotten Season 7 is in the works at ITV and PBS. The lauded crime drama is one of the few PBS titles that’s a completely original concept, not based on a book series or an adaptation of a previous show. Given that the series was renewed for Season 7 before Season 6 even premiered, Unforgotten is clearly a hit.

The drama series is about London detectives who work to solve cold cases involving disappearances and murders. It stars Sanjeev Bhaksar as Detective Sunny Khan and Sinéad Keenan as Detective Jessica James.

Following the riveting Season 6 finale on September 28, here’s what we know about Season 7.

Is Unforgotten Season 7 filming?

As previously reported, after the Season 6 finale, Unforgotten Season 7 is set to start filming in January. According to the industry outlet Production Listing, filming will begin on January 5, 2026, in London. TV Insider has reached out to PBS for confirmation.

When does Unforgotten Season 7 come out?

A premiere date will be announced at a later time, but there’s been about a two-year wait between every season, so Season 7 could come out in 2027. However, the early 2026 start of production, plus the fact that the seasons are short (just six episodes), a late 2026 premiere isn’t completely out of the question.

How did Unforgotten Season 6 end?

Creator, executive producer, and writer Chris Lang broke form in the Season 6 finale with the killer reveal. Gerry’s murderer wasn’t any of the four suspects; it was his own daughter, Taylor (Pixie Davies), but she didn’t know it. Taylor protected her mother, Juliet (Victoria Hamilton), from Gerry during a violent moment when she was 11 years old. She grabbed a knife from the kitchen table and stabbed her father in the leg to save her mother.

Gerry bled to death after her Juliet took Taylor upstairs. It was Juliet who dismembered her husband and disposed of him in the marsh, but she didn’t kill him herself. Everything she did about Gerry’s death after the fact, she did to protect her daughter. Sunny and Jess learned that prosecutors opted not to charge either of them.

Season 7 will present a new cold case with new suspects. Stay tuned to TV Insider as we continue to report the latest updates on the upcoming season.

Unforgotten, Season 7 Premiere, TBA, PBS