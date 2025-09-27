‘Simpsons’ and an Animation Milestone, ‘Unforgotten’ and More PBS Mystery Finales, ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Billy the Kid’ Final Season

Fox

The Simpsons

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: The long-running animated comedy seems never to be out of fashion, but as the 37th season gets underway (with the episode count nearing 800), Lisa finds herself newly fashionable and trendy when she discovers a windfall of Marge’s vintage 1990s outfits in the attic. (We also learn Marge hoards a DVD collection of a ’90s-era show that parodies Dawson’s Creek, “about four teenagers played by 20-year-olds with the problems of 40-year-olds.”) Guest voices include Tony-winning Oh, Mary! sensation Cole Escola and Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu as Springfield’s fashion police. Fox‘s night of original animation includes the Season 2 premiere of Universal Basic Guys (8:30/7:30c), the third-season opener of Krapopolis (9/8c), and a milestone for Bob’s Burgers (9:30/8:30c), which marks its 300th episode with a flashback to when the restaurant first opened its doors.

Unforgotten

Season Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: Unforgettable, really. One of the best contemporary Masterpiece mysteries ends its sixth season with detectives Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Jess (Sinéad Keenan) finally unearthing the truth behind the 2021 death and dismemberment of Gerry Cooper, who touched many lives but rarely in positive ways. As usual for this fine drama, the denouement arrives with moral, ethical, and emotional baggage. PBS also closes out the fourth season of Professor T. (8/7c) and the second of The Marlow Murder Club (9/8c).

60 Minutes

Season Premiere 7:30/6:30c

SUNDAY: You think The Simpsons has been around a long time? Consider this venerable and peerless newsmagazine, returning for its 58th year with a typically eclectic group of stories. Scott Pelley interviews Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who made headlines by calling for unity and civility, not division, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk‘s assassination. Bill Whitaker investigates a Russian pattern of undersea attacks on European infrastructure. And Jon Wertheim profiles Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White.

Billy the Kid

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The Western drama about the legendary outlaw opens its third and final season with an episode fittingly titled “The Beginning of the End.” The action picks up in the aftermath of the Lincoln County War, with Billy (Tom Blyth) on the run with a bounty on his head and Pat Garrett (Alex Roe) on his trail. While tempted to put New Mexico behind him and run off with Dulcinea (Nuria Vega), Billy makes a fateful decision to stay, leading to an inevitable showdown.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

9/8c

SUNDAY: “It’s not our fight,” Daryl (Norman Reedus) keeps telling Carol (Melissa McBride), sounding an awful lot like Rick in Casablanca as he tries to steer clear of all of the turmoil within their temporary Spanish refuge of Solaz del Mar. All he wants to do is fix up the boat that could take them home across the Atlantic. But because humans are always a worse obstacle than the ever-present zombies in this post-apocalyptic franchise, an attack by savage raiders calling themselves “Los Primitivos” puts a crimp in their escape scenario.

