‘Simpsons’ and an Animation Milestone, ‘Unforgotten’ and More PBS Mystery Finales, ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Billy the Kid’ Final Season
The Simpsons kicks off its 37th season, leading a night of animation that includes the milestone 300th episode of Bob’s Burgers. The compelling British mystery Unforgotten wraps its sixth season, alongside fellow imports Professor T. and The Marlow Murder Club. On CBS, 60 Minutes begins its 58th season. It’s the beginning of the end for Billy the Kid as the third and final season of the Western drama saddles up.
The Simpsons
SUNDAY: The long-running animated comedy seems never to be out of fashion, but as the 37th season gets underway (with the episode count nearing 800), Lisa finds herself newly fashionable and trendy when she discovers a windfall of Marge’s vintage 1990s outfits in the attic. (We also learn Marge hoards a DVD collection of a ’90s-era show that parodies Dawson’s Creek, “about four teenagers played by 20-year-olds with the problems of 40-year-olds.”) Guest voices include Tony-winning Oh, Mary! sensation Cole Escola and Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu as Springfield’s fashion police. Fox‘s night of original animation includes the Season 2 premiere of Universal Basic Guys (8:30/7:30c), the third-season opener of Krapopolis (9/8c), and a milestone for Bob’s Burgers (9:30/8:30c), which marks its 300th episode with a flashback to when the restaurant first opened its doors.
Unforgotten
SUNDAY: Unforgettable, really. One of the best contemporary Masterpiece mysteries ends its sixth season with detectives Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Jess (Sinéad Keenan) finally unearthing the truth behind the 2021 death and dismemberment of Gerry Cooper, who touched many lives but rarely in positive ways. As usual for this fine drama, the denouement arrives with moral, ethical, and emotional baggage. PBS also closes out the fourth season of Professor T. (8/7c) and the second of The Marlow Murder Club (9/8c).
60 Minutes
SUNDAY: You think The Simpsons has been around a long time? Consider this venerable and peerless newsmagazine, returning for its 58th year with a typically eclectic group of stories. Scott Pelley interviews Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who made headlines by calling for unity and civility, not division, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk‘s assassination. Bill Whitaker investigates a Russian pattern of undersea attacks on European infrastructure. And Jon Wertheim profiles Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White.
Billy the Kid
SUNDAY: The Western drama about the legendary outlaw opens its third and final season with an episode fittingly titled “The Beginning of the End.” The action picks up in the aftermath of the Lincoln County War, with Billy (Tom Blyth) on the run with a bounty on his head and Pat Garrett (Alex Roe) on his trail. While tempted to put New Mexico behind him and run off with Dulcinea (Nuria Vega), Billy makes a fateful decision to stay, leading to an inevitable showdown.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
SUNDAY: “It’s not our fight,” Daryl (Norman Reedus) keeps telling Carol (Melissa McBride), sounding an awful lot like Rick in Casablanca as he tries to steer clear of all of the turmoil within their temporary Spanish refuge of Solaz del Mar. All he wants to do is fix up the boat that could take them home across the Atlantic. But because humans are always a worse obstacle than the ever-present zombies in this post-apocalyptic franchise, an attack by savage raiders calling themselves “Los Primitivos” puts a crimp in their escape scenario.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Courtney Stodden narrates a docudrama about her life and the tabloid fallout after 16-year-old Courtney (Holly J. Barrett) marries 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison (Doug Savant).
- Adventures in Love & Birding (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): Romance takes wing when a single mom (Rachel Boston) partners up with a bird enthusiast (Andrew Walker) during a birding tournament.
- Grounded in Love (Saturday, 9/8c, Great American Family): A newly unemployed flight attendant (Danica McKellar) reunites with a childhood friend (Trevor Donovan) when she cools her jets at her grandmother’s Kentucky farm.
- True Crime Watch: Oxygen‘s The Death Investigator With Barbara Butcher (Saturday, 9/8c) features longtime New York crime-scene investigator Barbara Butcher revisiting cases where evidence at the murder site was key to solving the mystery. CBS’s 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c) opens its 38th season with Erin Moriarty’s report on the 2021 death of Meghan Elliott, stabbed by her twin brother Benjamin, whose defense argued he was sleepwalking at the time.
- Unlocked: Family Secrets (Saturday, 9/8c, OWN): A six-part docuseries digs into the skeletons in families’ closets as they open up and face the truth that could set them free to move forward.
- Tulsa King (Sunday, streaming on Paramount+): Seeking a distributor for a precious cargo of 50-year-old bourbon from the distillery he just acquired, Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) finds himself in direct conflict with the powerful Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), and neither appears willing to back down from a declaration of war.
- Sunday Morning Football (Sunday, 9:30 am/ET, NFL Network): They may not be the Fighting Irish, but Dublin football fans will cheer as the Minnesota Vikings face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a special game from Ireland’s Croke Park.
- The Chicken Sisters (Sunday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): The townspeople of Merinac pull together in the wake of the storm in the savory dramedy’s Season 2 finale.
- Sunday Night Football (8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The prime-time match pits the Green Bay Packers against the Dallas Cowboys.
- Big Brother (Sunday, 8:30/7:30c, CBS): Touting Season 27 as the most-streamed ever, with a reported 8 billion minutes viewed, the claustrophobic reality competition names its winner in a two-hour finale.
- The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 9/8c, CNN): Jake Tapper reports “No Laughing Matter: Free Speech Under Attack,” focusing on how ABC’s temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live sparked a debate about free speech and examining the history of political comedy on late-night TV.
- Task (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): The task force lays a trap, but team leader Tom (Mark Ruffalo) is distracted by news of a leak within his unit.
- Sister Wives (Sunday, 10/9c, TLC): The reality series about a fractured polygamist family returns for a 20th season.