TV’s Top 9 Female Style Stars Under 30
Sometimes art imitates life, which is why we’ve compiled a list of today’s leading actresses under 30 who have enviable style both on and off the small screen. From the couture looks of black-ish‘s Yara Shahidi and Girls’ Zosia Mamet, to the sexy sophistication of K.C. Undercover‘s Zendaya and Pretty Little Liars‘ Shay Mitchell, these fashion-forward young women are upping Hollywood’s style game one red carpet and press event at a time.
See who made the list above.
