TV’s Top 9 Female Style Stars Under 30

Morgan Murrell
Zendaya, Kieran Shipka,
Emma Roberts attends the 67th Emmy Awards
Emma Roberts

Age: 26

Breakout role: While Emma has been in the business for quite some time, her role as snotty sorority sister Chanel (#1) Oberlin on Fox’s Scream Queens is her star-making turn.

Why we love her: The niece of iconic actress Julia Roberts can go from a classic t-shirt and jeans to Gucci dresses in the drop of a hat. We’d describe her style as simple and sassy! Give this girl a comfy sweater and a good book and she’s good to go. From bomber jackets and leather skirts to striped cropped tops and floral dresses, Emma has a way of putting together outfits that equally show off her sexy and playful sides.

Emma Roberts attends the Valentino Sala Bianca 945 Event
Emma Roberts arrives at the Coach 1941 Women's Spring 2017 Show
Candice Patton attends the Teen Choice Awards 2015
Candice Patton

Age: 28

Breakout role: The actress is best known for playing Barry Allen’s love interest Iris West on The Flash.

Why we love her: She must channel her bad-ass fictional character into her style, because it screams fierce and fabulous! Whether she’s wearing a backless jumpsuit that commands the attention of everyone in the room or a dress with sexy cutouts, Patton works it all. Chiffon blouses, chokers and high-waisted trousers also play a big role in her go-to outfit choices. We’ll take one of everything please!

Candice Patton attends the CW Network's 2015 Upfront
Candice Patton
Emeraude Toubia
Emeraude Toubia

Age: 28

Breakout role: She made a name for herself in America by playing Isabelle Lightwood on Freeform’s Shadowhunters, but Emeraude grew up as a young star in the telenovela circuit.

Why we love her: Her presence in Hollywood might be fairly new, but her sense of style is one that won’t soon be forgotten. Off-the-shoulder tops and dresses heavily populate her wardrobe. The tops are often paired with a nice pair of denim jeans and funky accessories. Sultry would be the best way to describe her style—perfect for anyone looking to channel their inner Sasha Fierce!

Emeraude Toubia
Emeraude Toubia
Sarah Hyland - 24th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party
Sara Hyland

Age: 26

Breakout role: Hyland is best known for her role as ditzy Haley Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family, but you’ve probably also seen her in a couple of Law & Order: SVU episodes, as well as, the Netflix original film XOXO.
Why we love her: Hyland is a major fan of crop tops, leather jackets and fedoras…so what’s not to love? She’s a star who prioritizes being both cute and comfortable. Her wardrobe consists of outfits you would pack for a tropical excursion or a fun road trip to South Beach with your best gal friends. When it comes to Hollywood parties, Sarah likes to turn it up notch by slipping into form-fitting dresses or sleek two-piece sets.

Sarah Hyland - Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards
Sarah Hyland
Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet

Age: 29

Breakout role: She plays high-strung Shoshanna Shapiro on HBO’s Girls.

Why we love her: The outfits worn by Shoshanna on the HBO comedy might be considered quirky, but her actual style is the complete opposite. Don’t be surprised if paparazzi catch her wearing more defined pieces like button-up tops and pussy-bow blouses. She also can’t get enough of ruffles or beautiful embroidery.

Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

Age: 17

Breakout role: She plays outspoken Zoey Johnson on ABC’s black-ish, but you can also find Yara modeling in fashion campaigns, participating in philanthropic programs and speaking out against social injustice.

Why we love her: If you thought her fashion sense on the popular comedy series was perfect, then you’ll definitely fall in love with her personal style. Mixing bold patterns and bright colors is her specialty. Whether she’s playing up classic denim overalls with feminine bell sleeves or rocking a pantsuit Hillary Clinton would be jealous of, Yara does it with ease! And we can’t forget her beautiful natural tresses. She is perfection from head to toe.

Yara Shahidi attends Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood
Yara Shahidi attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

Age: 29

Breakout role: She’s best known for her role as openly gay athlete Emily Fields on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars. Shay also starred alongside Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson in the 2016 romantic comedy film Mother’s Day.
Why we love her: The Canadian-born actress, model and author can best be described as Cali-girl sexy. You’ll typically find her in a romper, jumpsuit, skirt or dress, all with an elegant loose-fitting flow. Shay also doesn’t mind hitting the streets or red carpet in a skin-tight dress with ample cleavage, all while wondering where she’s going to buy her next slice of pizza (her favorite food). Expect to find everything from Givenchy purses to Adidas classic sneakers in her personal style collection.

Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell attends 2016 ABC Freeform Upfront
Zendaya
Zendaya

Age: 20

Breakout role: We first became a fan of Zendaya in 2010 when she showed off her best dance moves as Rocky Blue on Disney’s Shake it UpThe actress, singer and model now stars as K.C. Cooper on Disney Channel’s K.C. Undercover.

Why we love her: We’re officially deeming her the Hair Chameleon, because there is literally no style she can’t pull off. From long, buzz-worthy faux dreadlocs (which don’t smell like patchouli oil and weed by the way) to an adorable pixie cut, she’s tried just about every style and slayed each one! Fun and flirty would be the best way to describe her fashion sense and we’d give anything to raid her closet. It’s no wonder Zendaya has started her own fashion line!

She’s strongly passionate about social and civil rights activism, so don’t be surprised if you see her enviable style at the next justice rally.

Zendaya
Zendaya
Kiernan Shipka attends the 2015 Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party
Kiernan Shipka

Age: 17

Breakout role: She grew grew up right before our eyes in her role as troubled pre-teen Sally Draper on AMC’s Mad Men.

Why we love her: Although her ’60s style in the period drama is what caught our eye, it was her very own millennial fashion choices that kept us intrigued. You’ll find her in fabulous vintage pieces and clothing pieces with minor, yet noteworthy detail. Her laid-back, street-style outfits would add comfort to anyone’s wardrobe.

Kiernan Shipka arrives at Stella McCartney Autumn 2016 Presentation at Amoeba Music
Kiernan Shipka
Sometimes art imitates life, which is why we’ve compiled a list of today’s leading actresses under 30 who have enviable style both on and off the small screen. From the couture looks of black-ish‘s Yara Shahidi and Girls’ Zosia Mamet, to the sexy sophistication of K.C. Undercover‘s Zendaya and Pretty Little Liars‘ Shay Mitchell, these fashion-forward young women are upping Hollywood’s style game one red carpet and press event at a time.

See who made the list above.

