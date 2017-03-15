TV’s Top 9 Female Style Stars Under 30

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Candice Patton

Age: 28

Breakout role: The actress is best known for playing Barry Allen’s love interest Iris West on The Flash.

Why we love her: She must channel her bad-ass fictional character into her style, because it screams fierce and fabulous! Whether she’s wearing a backless jumpsuit that commands the attention of everyone in the room or a dress with sexy cutouts, Patton works it all. Chiffon blouses, chokers and high-waisted trousers also play a big role in her go-to outfit choices. We’ll take one of everything please!