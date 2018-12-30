In Memoriam: TV Stars Who Died in 2018
We’re not far into 2018, but we’ve already lost a number of our most beloved TV stars.
Though their lives have ended, their legacies certainly have not. Audiences can still enjoy their TV projects, so a little part of them will be forever remembered and appreciated.
Click through the gallery above for all of the small-screen celebs who have left us so far this year.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
