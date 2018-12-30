In Memoriam: TV Stars Who Died in 2018

1982-2018 Cause of death: Asphyxia by hanging Famous for: His role on Glee

1980-2018 Cause of death: Overdose Famous for: His role on Storm Chasers

1966-2018 Cause of death: Hyperthermia Famous for: His role on Teletubbies

Famous for: His role on The Real Housewives of New York City

1942-2018 Cause of death: Heart attack Famous for: Her role on Roots

1931-2018 Cause of death: Heart failure Famous for: Roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and Coach

1940-2018 Cause of death: Brain disease, lung cancer and seizures Famous for: Playing fathers on Frasier and Say Anything

1941-2018 Cause of death: Unknown long illness Famous for: Pete Bilker on Home Improvement, Rodney “Hot Rod” Dunham on Justified

1958-2018 Cause of death: Lung cancer Famous for : His roles on The Wire and House of Cards, for which he won an Emmy.

1922-2018 Cause of death: Complications from pneumonia Famous for : His stand-up and regular appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson and The Merv Griffin Show. He was nicknamed ‘The Darling of Daytime TV’ for his game show appearance and made-for-TV movie roles.

Famous for : Counseled a dozen U.S. Presidents and he preached around the world, reaching up to 215 million people in 185 different countries.

Cause of death: In his last years, Graham dealt with prostate cancer, hydrocephalus (a buildup of fluid in the brain) and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Famous for : Emmy and Tony-award winner. Known as the TV mom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and One Day at a Time. Also played opposite Sid Caesar on Caesar’s Hour.

1968-2018 Cause of death: Unknown Famous for : Nurse Katie Welch on Fox’s Prison Break and Connie on NBC’s Chicago Fire

1959-2018 Cause of death: Unknown Famous for : Known for her roles on Total Recall and Star Wars.

1943-2018 Cause of death: Leukemia Famous for : Multiple Emmy-winner and co-creator/producer of and L.A. Law

1975-2018 Cause of death: Unknown Famous for : Was on Season 7 of MTV’s reality series Road Rules

Famous for : Comedian, voiceover performer and TV host. Had his own show The Chuck McCann Show which premiered in 1963.

1927-2018 Cause of death: Unknown Famous for : Peyton Place , All in the Family , Star Trek: The Next Generation

1944-2018 Cause of death: Complications of pneumonia Famous for : His role as a drill sergeant in Full Metal Jacket. His TV guest roles include SVU, Spongebob Squarepants, HouseThe X-Files .

Famous for : His Emmy-nominated role as Judge Harry T on ‘Night Court’ and con man/magician Harry “The Hat” Gitties on ‘Cheers.’

Famous for : Playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movie franchise, but also TV gigs on Boston Public , Sabrina the Teenage Witch , Celebrity Big Brother , and more.

1965-2018 Cause of death: Unknown Famous for : Her role as Teresa Banks in the Twin Peaks’ prequel, Fire Walk With Me.

Famous for : Starring opposite Christopher Reeve as Lois Lane in 1978’s Superman and guest star roles on Brothers & Sisters and Smallville.

1924-2018 Cause of death: Unknown Famous for : 1967-75 CBS cop drama Mannix and soaps such as Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful. He also had roles on The Practice and Dallas.

Famous for : Starring as cowboy Cheyenne Bodie in the ABC/WB series Cheyenne from 1955 to 1963.

1980-2018 Cause of death: Unknown Famous for : Captain on Seasons 2 and 3 of Deadliest Catch

Famous for : His role in ‘Sons of Anarchy’ as Hugh.

1997-2018 Cause of death: Unknown Famous for : A recurring role as popular student Ari Caldwell on ‘The Goldbergs,’ as well as small roles in ‘Modern Family’ and ‘iCarly.’

1976-2018 Cause of death: Organ failure Famous for : Winning Season 3 of America’s Got Talent

1941-2018 Cause of death: Parkinson’s Disease Famous for : “The Old Man” on History’s Pawn Stars.

Famous for : Starring in the 1960s ABC series Land of the Giants

Famous for : Former WWE wrestler and co-winner of WWE ‘Tough Enough III’

Famous for : Roles on The Love Boat, Hawaii Five-0, and his own talk show called the The Tab Hunter Show on NBC.

Famous for : Model, socialite and star of the Bravo reality show Ladies of London. Also was muse for fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

1990-2018 Cause of death: Not released yet Famous for : Role on Nat Geo’s Wicked Tuna which premiered in 2012

1984-2018 Cause of death: Complications from colitis Famous for : Competed on Season 12 of Hell’s Kitchen

1926-2018 Cause of death: Undisclosed Famous for : The role of Edna Garrett in The Facts of Life

1935-2018 Cause of death: Lung cancer Famous for : Roles on Naked and Channing. She also won a Tony award for The Apple Tree, starred in the original Freaky Friday movie, and was a Second City alum.

1941-2018 Cause of death: Stroke Famous for : Hosting the docuseries Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

1968-2018 Cause of death: Shot by police Famous for : Her role as Nurse Wendy Goldman on ER

1936-2018 Cause of death: Heart attack Famous for : His work in movies such as Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights and TV shows like Gunsmoke and Evening Shade.

1927-2018 Cause of death: N/A Famous for : Playing wacky, affable sidekicks/neighbors in TV classics like I Dream of Jeannie and The Bob Newhart Show.

1970-2018 Cause of death: Apparent heart attack Famous for : Roles on Sons of Anarchy, How I Met Your Mother, and ER

1939-2018 Cause of death: Complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia Famous for : Playing Grandpa Shawn Brady on Days of Our Lives

Famous for : His role as Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead

Famous for : McClellan was the third runner-up on the first season of The Voice. She was a part of Christina Aguilera’s team.

Famous for : Writing, editing, and publisher of iconic Marvel Comics characters such as iconic characters as Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and The Fantastic Four.

1933-2018 Cause of death: Complications from pneumonia. Famous for : A country music artist and the host of Hee Haw

1961-2018 Cause of death: ALS Famous for : Creator, director, writer and producer of the animated TV series SpongeBob SquarePants

Famous for : His portrayal of Capt. Wilton Parmenter on the ’60s comedy series F Troop

Famous for : Recurring roles in the ‘Law & Order’ franchise, ‘Damages,’ and his roles in films like ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Working Girl’ and ‘First Wives Club’

Famous for : Rem in the CBS science-fiction series Logan’s Run and Dr. Marcus Polk in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live

1925-2018 Cause of death: TBD Famous for : Her role on the sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. She was also made a Dame and OBE.

