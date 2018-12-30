In Memoriam: TV Stars Who Died in 2018

June Whitfield
June Whitfield

1925-2018

Cause of death: TBD

Famous for: Her role on the sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. She was also made a Dame and OBE.

Donald Moffat
Donald Moffat

1930-2018

Cause of death: Complications from a stroke

Famous for: Rem in the CBS science-fiction series Logan’s Run and Dr. Marcus Polk in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live

Philip Bosco at a TIFF 2007 Portrait Session For 'The Savages'
Philip Bosco

1930-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: Recurring roles in the ‘Law & Order’ franchise, ‘Damages,’ and his roles in films like ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Working Girl’ and ‘First Wives Club’

Ken Berry in F Troop
Ken Berry

1933-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: His portrayal of Capt. Wilton Parmenter on the ’60s comedy series F Troop

Stephen Hillenburg at
Stephen Hillenburg

1961-2018

Cause of death: ALS

Famous for: Creator, director, writer and producer of the animated TV series SpongeBob SquarePants

Roy Clark with Guitar
Roy Clark

1933-2018

Cause of death: Complications from pneumonia.

Famous for: A country music artist and the host of Hee Haw

Stan Lee
Stan Lee

1922-2018

Cause of death: TBA

Famous for: Writing, editing, and publisher of iconic Marvel Comics characters such as iconic characters as Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and The Fantastic Four.

Beverly McClellan
Beverly McClellan

1969-2018

Cause of death: Cancer

Famous for: McClellan was the third runner-up on the first season of The Voice. She was a part of Christina Aguilera’s team.

Scott Wilson attends screening of Amazon's first original drama series
Scott Wilson

1942-2018

Cause of death: Complications from leukemia

Famous for: His role as Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead

Frank Parker attends Days Of Our Lives' 50th Anniversary Celebration
Frank Parker

1939-2018

Cause of death: Complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia

Famous for: Playing Grandpa Shawn Brady on Days of Our Lives

BrkXmfdCMAE5IzT.jpg large
Paul John Vasquez

1970-2018

Cause of death: Apparent heart attack

Famous for: Roles on Sons of Anarchy, How I Met Your Mother, and ER

Peter Donat poses for a portrait in Toronto
Peter Donat

1928-2018

Cause of death: Complications from diabetes

Famous for: He played played Agent Mulder’s father on The X-Files

Bill Daily on I Dream of Jeannie
Bill Daily

1927-2018

Cause of death: N/A

Famous for: Playing wacky, affable sidekicks/neighbors in TV classics like I Dream of Jeannie and The Bob Newhart Show.

Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds

1936-2018

Cause of death: Heart attack

Famous for: His work in movies such as Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights and TV shows like Gunsmoke and Evening Shade.

Dl8_JL1U8AA7BUz.jpg large
Susan Brown

1932-2018

Cause of death: N/A

Famous for: Playing Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin on General Hospital

Vanessa Marquez in ER
Vanessa Marquez

1968-2018

Cause of death: Shot by police

Famous for: Her role as Nurse Wendy Goldman on ER

Robin Leach at the VH1's Big In 2003 Awards
Robin Leach

1941-2018

Cause of death: Stroke

Famous for: Hosting the docuseries Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

Barbara Harris in A Thousand Clowns
Barbara Harris

1935-2018

Cause of death: Lung cancer

Famous for: Roles on Naked and Channing. She also won a Tony award for The Apple Tree, starred in the original Freaky Friday movie, and was a Second City alum.

Charlotte Rae as Mrs. Edna Ann Garrett on The Facts of Life
Charlotte Rae

1926-2018

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Famous for: The role of Edna Garrett in The Facts of Life

Screen Shot 2018-08-01 at 10.44.27 AM
Jessica Vogel

1984-2018

Cause of death: Complications from colitis

Famous for: Competed on Season 12 of Hell’s Kitchen

WWE WrestleMania 21 - WrestleMania Goes Hollywood - Josip Peruzovic / Nikolai Volkoff
Josip Peruzovic aka Nikolai Volkoff

1948-2018

Cause of death: Heart condition

Famous for: Former WWE star

DiwFSl8X4AAia3v
Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge

1990-2018

Cause of death: Not released yet

Famous for: Role on Nat Geo’s Wicked Tuna which premiered in 2012

Annabelle Neilson at the NSPCC Neo-Romantic Art Gala
Annabelle Neilson

1969-2018

Cause of death: Not confirmed

Famous for: Model, socialite and star of the Bravo reality show Ladies of London. Also was muse for fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

Tab Hunter
Tab Hunter

1931-2018

Cause of death: Blood clot that caused cardiac arrest

Famous for: Roles on The Love Boat, Hawaii Five-0, and his own talk show called the The Tab Hunter Show on NBC.

Matt Cappotelli
Matt Cappotelli

1979-2018

Cause of death: Brain cancer

Famous for: Former WWE wrestler and co-winner of WWE ‘Tough Enough III’

Deanna Lund at the 2nd Annual Reef Rescue Benefit
Deanna Lund

1937-2018

Cause of death: Pancreatic cancer

Famous for: Starring in the 1960s ABC series Land of the Giants

rs_1024x759-180625153942-1024-carlos-lopez-jr
Carlos Lopez Jr.

1983-2018

Cause of death: Apparent suicide

Famous for: Reality series Operation Repo

ps_06022014_jl_0869
Richard Harrison (far right)

1941-2018

Cause of death: Parkinson’s Disease

Famous for: “The Old Man” on History’s Pawn Stars.

2012 Republican National Convention: Day 2
Neal E. Boyd

1976-2018

Cause of death: Organ failure

Famous for: Winning Season 3 of America’s Got Talent

Premiere Of Roadside Attractions'
Jackson Odell

1997-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: A recurring role as popular student Ari Caldwell on ‘The Goldbergs,’ as well as small roles in ‘Modern Family’ and ‘iCarly.’

Alan O'Neill arrives at the premiere of 'Need For Speed'
Alan O’Neill

1971-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: His role in ‘Sons of Anarchy’ as Hugh.

Anthony Bourdain attends 'WASTED! The Story of Food Waste' premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
Anthony Bourdain

1956-2018

Cause of death: Apparent suicide

Famous for: His travel food shows Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005-2012) and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013-2018).

Robert Mandan attends the premiere of 'Jay Johnson: The Two And Only'
Robert Mandan

1932-2018

Cause of death: A long illness

Famous for: Playing Chester Tate on Soap from 1977-1981.

blake-painter-discovery-825x580
Blake Painter

1980-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: Captain on Seasons 2 and 3 of Deadliest Catch

Clint Walker
Clint Walker

1927-2018

Cause of death: Congestive heart failure

Famous for: Starring as cowboy Cheyenne Bodie in the ABC/WB series Cheyenne from 1955 to 1963.

Screen Shot 2018-05-17 at 10.59.09 AM
Joseph Campanella

1924-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: 1967-75 CBS cop drama Mannix and soaps such as Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful. He also had roles on The Practice and Dallas.

Margot Kidder
Margot Kidder

1948-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: Starring opposite Christopher Reeve as Lois Lane in 1978’s Superman and guest star roles on Brothers & Sisters and Smallville.

Screen Shot 2018-04-30 at 11.50.05 AM
Pamela Gidley

1965-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: Her role as Teresa Banks in the Twin Peaks’ prequel, Fire Walk With Me.

Verne Troyer
Verne Troyer

1969-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: Playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movie franchise, but also TV gigs on Boston Public, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Celebrity Big Brother, and more.

Harry Anderson in Night Court

Harry Anderson

1952-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: His Emmy-nominated role as Judge Harry T on ‘Night Court’ and con man/magician Harry “The Hat” Gitties on ‘Cheers.’

R. Lee Ermey at the A&E Television Networks Upfront
R. Lee Ermey

1944-2018

Cause of death: Complications of pneumonia

Famous for: His role as a drill sergeant in Full Metal Jacket. His TV guest roles include SVU, Spongebob Squarepants, HouseThe X-Files .

tim-oconnor

Tim O’Connor

1927-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: Peyton Place, All in the Family, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Chuck McCann attends the Grand Opening Party For New Marvel Super Heroes 4D Theater
Chuck McCann

1934-2018

Cause of death: Congestive heart failure

Famous for: Comedian, voiceover performer and TV host. Had his own show The Chuck McCann Show which premiered in 1963.

brian-lancaster-road-rules-2
Brian Lancaster

1975-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: Was on Season 7 of MTV’s reality series Road Rules

Steven Bochco at the 2008 CNN, LA Times, Politico Democratic Debate
Steven Bochco

1943-2018

Cause of death: Leukemia

Famous for: Multiple Emmy-winner and co-creator/producer of and L.A. Law

2007 Los Angeles Film Festival - Lunch Chats With Carina Chocano
Debbie Lee Carrington

1959-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: Known for her roles on Total Recall and Star Wars.

dushon-brown
DuShon Monique Brown

1968-2018

Cause of death: Unknown

Famous for: Nurse Katie Welch on Fox’s Prison Break and Connie on NBC’s Chicago Fire

Nanette Fabray
Nanette Fabray

1920-2018

Cause of death: Natural causes

Famous for: Emmy and Tony-award winner. Known as the TV mom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and One Day at a Time. Also played opposite Sid Caesar on Caesar’s Hour.

Billy Graham Takes His Crusade To New York City
Billy Graham

1918-2018

Cause of death: In his last years, Graham dealt with prostate cancer, hydrocephalus (a buildup of fluid in the brain) and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Famous for: Counseled a dozen U.S. Presidents and he preached around the world, reaching up to 215 million people in 185 different countries.

Marty Allen's 94th Birthday Celebration Show
Marty Allen

1922-2018

Cause of death: Complications from pneumonia

Famous for: His stand-up and regular appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson and The Merv Griffin Show. He was nicknamed ‘The Darling of Daytime TV’ for his game show appearance and made-for-TV movie roles.

Reg E. Cathey attends 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' premiere
Reg E. Cathey

1958-2018

Cause of death: Lung cancer

Famous for: His roles on The Wire and House of Cards, for which he won an Emmy.

Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years Show - Show
Mickey Jones

1941-2018

Cause of death: Unknown long illness

Famous for: Pete Bilker on Home Improvement, Rodney “Hot Rod” Dunham on Justified

John Mahoney attends the premiere of Flipped
John Mahoney

1940-2018

Cause of death: Brain disease, lung cancer and seizures

Famous for: Playing fathers on Frasier and Say Anything

Jerry Van Dyke - TV Land and Nick at Nite Upfront
Jerry Van Dyke

1931-2018

Cause of death: Heart failure

Famous for: Roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and Coach

Olivia Cole attends the
Olivia Cole

1942-2018

Cause of death: Heart attack

Famous for: Her role on Roots

Bobby Zarin and Jill Zarin attend the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation 11th Annual A Hamptons Happening
Bobby Zarin

1946-2018

Cause of death: Cancer

Famous for: His role on The Real Housewives of New York City

Screen Shot 2018-02-01 at 5.09.01 PM
Simon Shelton

1966-2018

Cause of death: Hyperthermia

Famous for: His role on Teletubbies

Screen Shot 2018-02-01 at 5.03.25 PM
Joel Taylor

1980-2018

Cause of death: Overdose

Famous for: His role on Storm Chasers

Mark Salling arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Mark Salling

1982-2018

Cause of death: Asphyxia by hanging

Famous for: His role on Glee

We’re not far into 2018, but we’ve already lost a number of our most beloved TV stars.

Though their lives have ended, their legacies certainly have not. Audiences can still enjoy their TV projects, so a little part of them will be forever remembered and appreciated.

Click through the gallery above for all of the small-screen celebs who have left us so far this year.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

