‘Reacher,’ ‘Bel-Air’ & More Spinoffs and Adaptations Coming in 2022

As has become more and more common over recent years, 2022 is going to have quite a few spinoffs and adaptations on the small screen.

Among the adaptations are Prime Video’s series based on Lee Child’s novels, Reacher, AMC’s new take on Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman coming to Netflix. The CW has a new spinoff of one of its dramas, All American: Homecoming (and yes, there will be crossovers). A popular ’90s sitcom gets dramatized in Peacock’s Bel-Air, while a Prime Video detective gets a reboot on IMDb TV in Bosch: Legacy.

Scroll down for scoop on these.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Reacher

When ex–Army investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson)—a man of few words and many muscles—drifts into idyllic Margrave, Georgia, he’s accused of murder before he can take even one bite of peach pie. Soon he’s investigating, backing up cop/love interest Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald)—“They’re sensible, no-nonsense people; sometimes similar attracts,” says creator Nick Santora—and discerning detective Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin). The case turns very personal and heats up, but there’s humor to offset the flying fists. —Linda Maleh

Friday, February 4, Prime Video

Netflix

The Sandman

This highly anticipated dark fantasy is sure to be faithful to Neil Gaiman’s cult-revered 1989–96 graphic series…because Gaiman himself is writing! In the visually stunning show, Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the Dream King, tries to fix his more monstrous mistakes from over millennia. But others feel the effects, including Lucifer (Game of Thrones Gwendoline Christie), exorcist Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) and his sister, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). —Damian Holbrook

TBA, Netflix

Erik Voake/The CW

All American: Homecoming

This All American offshoot is ready to play ball. Now a freshman at Atlanta’s (fictional) Bringston University, Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) faces “tough academics, having to financially support herself and her first time away from home,” says exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll. She’s also got major chemistry with baseball prodigy Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith). Can she keep up her romance with L.A.-based Jordan Baker (All American’s Michael Evans Behling)? Expect plenty of character crossover, Carroll says—and Simone and Jordan will “get creative” between visits. —Jim Halterman

Monday, February 21, 9/8c, The CW

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt in Interview With the Vampire
Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Interview With the Vampire

This doesn’t suck: Jacob Anderson, aka Game of Thrones’ Grey Worm, takes on the role of Louis, the immortal bloodsucker who grants a journalist the exclusive story of his centuries-long exploits with manipulative mentor Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). The late Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice executive produced this eight-episode TV translation of her seminal gothic novel—the basis of the hit 1994 Brad PittTom Cruise movie. The project is the first part of AMC’s plan to adapt Rice’s entire Vampire Chronicles series, which also includes her Mayfair Witches trilogy. —Damian Holbrook

TBA, AMC and AMC+

Peacock

Bel-Air

This serious version of the 1990–96 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air casts newcomer Jabari Banks (above) in Will Smith’s role as a West Philly kid turned upside down after being sent to live with his auntie and uncle in L.A.’s swanky hood. “My Will has a lot of similarities to the original,” says Banks, whose character did some jail time back East. “They’re both charismatic, witty, charming and play basketball.” But while the old Will was a goof, the new character has more ego. “He’s very prideful,” says Banks. The project was inspired by series writer Morgan Cooper’s 2019 short fan-film, which reimagined the comedy as darker drama. And in this series, Will might just turn out to be his own worst enemy. —Damian Holbrook

Sunday, February 13, Peacock

IMDb TV

Bosch: Legacy

“Bosch, who are you if you don’t have a badge?” The question from Bosch’s Season 7 finale is answered when that righteous, world-weary LAPD detective (Titus Welliver) reboots as a PI. (The sequel swaps Prime Video for IMDb TV.) “‘Everybody counts or nobody counts’ is still Harry’s mantra, but for the first time, he finds himself outside a structured organization,” says exec producer Henrik Bastin. “That takes adjusting.” As does his bumpy collaboration with never-miss-a-trick attorney “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers). Also, daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) is now a newbie cop who, Bastin notes, “gets no favors from her name.” —April P. Bernard

Spring, IMDb TV

