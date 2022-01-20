‘Reacher,’ ‘Bel-Air’ & More Spinoffs and Adaptations Coming in 2022

As has become more and more common over recent years, 2022 is going to have quite a few spinoffs and adaptations on the small screen.

Among the adaptations are Prime Video’s series based on Lee Child’s novels, Reacher, AMC’s new take on Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman coming to Netflix. The CW has a new spinoff of one of its dramas, All American: Homecoming (and yes, there will be crossovers). A popular ’90s sitcom gets dramatized in Peacock’s Bel-Air, while a Prime Video detective gets a reboot on IMDb TV in Bosch: Legacy.

Scroll down for scoop on these.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands.