‘Irrational’ Sings Out, ‘Doc’ Season Finale, ‘FBI’s Hannibal, Sharpened ‘Knives’

The Irrational

10/9c

We’ve known ever since the original production of Rent that Jesse L. Martin is an accomplished singer as well as an actor. He’s kept the musical side of his personality on hold through two seasons of this crime drama, but that’s about to change when behavioral expert Alec (Martin) and his girlfriend Rose (Karen David, a Galavant alum) go undercover at a community-theater production of Little Shop of Horrors to investigate an actor’s murder. You might say Alec is a plant, both literally (“Feed me, Seymour!”) and literally.

Doc

Season Finale 9/8c

A train derailment creates a mass casualty event at the hospital in the medical drama’s Season 1 finale, but the traumas are also emotional. Dr. Amy (Molly Parker) tries to process Richard’s (Scott Wolf) bombshell, unaware that he lied and threw her under the bus to cover his own mistake, as well as the elevator kiss with her ex, Michael (Omar Metwally), which could complicate his marriage and her workplace relationship with Jake (Jon Ecker). If that weren’t enough, Amy’s neuropsychiatrist friend Gina (Amirah Vann) fears she has a personal and professional connection to the disaster that has put the hospital on alert.

FBI

8/7c

The long-running procedural takes a page from the Silence of the Lambs playbook, when Maggie (Missy Peregrym) has no choice but to consult her own personal version of Hannibal Lecter: the serial slasher Ray Distefano (Matthew Rauch), whose crime spree she stopped. She turns to Ray for help in taking down a copycat serial killer terrorizing New York City. Followed by FBI: International (9/8c), with the Fly Team off to Gibraltar to pursue a predatory televangelist, and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), where the Fugitive Task Force is on the trail of a serial killer who works the night shift. FBI‘s John Boyd visits when Scola’s partner Nina (Shantel VanSanten) is asked to do a big favor by her sister.

House of Knives

Series Premiere 9/8c

Master chefs compete to take the throne in a high stakes cooking competition hosted by Scott Conan, with Marcus Samuelsson and Judy Joo as judges. Each round pits six top chefs in a challenge, with the winner crowned and a loser banished, only to be replaced by another notable culinary master. In the opener, the initial group tries to impress the judges with a dish using a signature ingredient. Among the chefs competing this season: Anne Burrell, Shirley Chung, Kelsey Bernard Clark, Poppy O’Toole, Viet Pham, Jonathan Sawyer, Martel Stone, John Tesar and Claudette Zepeda. The ultimate winner takes home $100,000.

Daredevil: Born Again

In the wake of White Tiger’s murder, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) turns to a familiar figure from the Marvel comics world to vent his rage and frustration. Back home with Heather (Margarita Levieva), he laments, “You ever feel like you’re pushing a rock up a hill?” Imagine if he knew that his nemesis Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and equally sinister wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) were seeing Heather for couples counseling.

