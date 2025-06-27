[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Squid Game, Season 3, Episode 6, “Humans Are…”]

Squid Game has come to a close, but is it really over after Season 3’s shocking finale twist? If you have yet to tune into the Korean hit on Netflix, we’d advise turning back now because there are major spoilers being discussed below.

If you did binge-watch the episodes of the TV megahit, you’d know that the finale ended on quite a cliffhanger. After the titular games came down to their final moments, the protagonist, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), found himself in a tricky situation as he had to choose between his own life and a newborn’s.

The man chose to ultimately sacrifice himself for the baby, making her the game’s winner after she took her mother, Player 222’s (Jo Yu-ri) place. After Gi-hun sacrifices himself, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) collects the infant and departs the island after his brother Jun-ho (Wi Ha-Joon) points the coast guard in the island’s direction. A kill switch set a timer on several bombs, allowing the Front Man to escape without notice and destroy evidence at the same time.

Later in the finale, though, the Front Man visits Los Angeles to deliver Gi-hun’s personal items to his daughter, who is initially dismissive of the gift until the Front Man explains that he’s died. Inside the delivered box is Gi-hun’s tracksuit and a card containing his winnings. But that didn’t appear to be the only reason the Front Man was in Los Angeles.

When his car pulls up next to an alley, he finds two people playing Ddakji. One of the players is an unhoused man, while the other is none other than a suited-up Cate Blanchett. Yes, you read that right! As she slaps the player during a losing round, she turns to give the Front Man a knowing look.

The insinuation is that Squid Game transcends location; in other words, there’s likely an American version unfolding as we speak. Could this twist be hinting at the previously teased American spinoff from David Fincher? It certainly feels that way, but only time will tell for certain, as that project hasn’t been officially announced by Netflix, after being teased by Deadline in October 2024.

For now, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to Netflix’s Tudum and revealed that Blanchett’s cameo was a nod to the show’s bleak ending, that no matter what lengths one may go to, you can’t really end the games. “We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing,” he told the streamer’s outlet. “And as for why Cate Blanchett, she’s just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn’t love her?… I thought she would be the perfect fit as the American Recruiter, bringing a short but gripping and impactful ending to the story.”

What did you think of Blanchett’s shocking cameo, and do you want to see her return in an American spinoff of the series? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for more on Squid Game‘s final season.

Squid Game, Season 3, Streaming now, Netflix