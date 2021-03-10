The ‘Supernatural’ Finale’s Original Ending Revealed to Have a Different Kind of Heaven for Sam & Dean

Like every other TV show filming in March 2020, Supernatural was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Its final season ended up airing in two parts, with the last episode airing on November 19, 2020. And what fans saw wasn’t the original plan.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb has detailed what was supposed to close out the CW drama in Supernatural 15 Seasons: The Crew Member’s Souvenir, a book put together by production designer Jerry Wanek. The essence of the ending remained the same: Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) in Heaven (he died on what should have been a routine monster hunt) and his brother Sam’s (Jared Padalecki) life playing out in fast-forward (he died when he was old).

“But those final moments were supposed to take place somewhere else,” Dabb reveals. “When [executive producer] Bob Singer and I sat down to talk about Season 15, and our inevitable end, we came up with something that felt like a fitting version of Sam and Dean’s Heaven: All the people the boys had met along the way (or, at least, those we could convince to fly to Vancouver) crowded into a re-built Roadhouse, as the band Kansas played our (official unofficial) theme song: Carry On Wayward Son.”

COVID changed those plans.

“That Supernatural ending…ended,” Dabb continues. “I love what we have now, Dean in the car on the open road, but I have to admit that I sometimes think about our original idea — all of Sam and Dean’s family and friends, and one of the greatest rock bands ever on a masterpiece of a set, and I miss it…even though it never really existed. I miss what it could have been.”

Read Dabb’s message below and see the set that Wanek and his crew had built for the original ending.

Kansas was still part of the ending: The band’s song played as Dean hit the road in Heaven in Baby (their 1967 Impala) in the finale, aptly titled “Carry On,” before Sam joined him. And while the Winchesters’ friends and family weren’t in Heaven with them, Dean did see father figure and fellow hunter Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) when he first arrived. Watch that ending below.