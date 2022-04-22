Where to See Your Fave TV Rom-Com Stars: Hallmark or GAC Family?

If you love TV romantic comedies, chances are there are some familiar faces you’re used to seeing, especially on Hallmark for the annual Christmas original movies. But now with the addition of GAC Family — following former Crown Media Family Networks CEO Bill Abbott’s acquisition — there’s another place to find similar rom-coms and Christmas movies, and some of your favorite stars may have made the move.

While at first, it was just some of the actors we’ve been used to seeing on Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starring in films over on GAC Family (like they have on Lifetime in the past), soon, the companies began announcing exclusive deals with some of the stars, beginning in October 2021.

So where can you find your favorite TV rom-com stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker, and more going forward? Read on as we keep track of who will be on Hallmark and who will be over on GAC Family below.