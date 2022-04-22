Where to See Your Fave TV Rom-Com Stars: Hallmark or GAC Family?

If you love TV romantic comedies, chances are there are some familiar faces you’re used to seeing, especially on Hallmark for the annual Christmas original movies. But now with the addition of GAC Family — following former Crown Media Family Networks CEO Bill Abbott’s acquisition — there’s another place to find similar rom-coms and Christmas movies, and some of your favorite stars may have made the move.

While at first, it was just some of the actors we’ve been used to seeing on Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starring in films over on GAC Family (like they have on Lifetime in the past), soon, the companies began announcing exclusive deals with some of the stars, beginning in October 2021.

So where can you find your favorite TV rom-com stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker, and more going forward? Read on as we keep track of who will be on Hallmark and who will be over on GAC Family below.

Trevor Donovan
GAC Family: Trevor Donovan

Date of deal announcement: October 19, 2021

Danica McKellar
GAC Family: Danica McKellar

Date of deal announcement: October 26, 2021

Jen Lilley
GAC Family: Jen Lilley

Date of deal announcement: January 10, 2022 (two years)

Jessica Lowndes
GAC Family: Jessica Lowndes

Date of deal announcement: February 15, 2022

Lacey Chabert
Hallmark: Lacey Chabert

Date of deal announcement: February 21, 2022 (for two years)

Brennan Elliott
Hallmark: Brennan Elliott

Date of deal announcement: March 15, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete
Hallmark: Holly Robinson Peete

Date of deal announcement: March 24, 2022

Jonathan Bennett
Hallmark: Jonathan Bennett

Date of deal announcement: April 7, 2022

Andrew Walker
Hallmark: Andrew Walker

Date of deal announcement: April 14, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure
GAC Family: Candace Cameron Bure

Date of deal announcement: April 19, 2022

Taylor Cole
Hallmark: Taylor Cole

Date of deal announcement: April 20, 2022