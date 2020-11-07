Ranking TV’s Greatest Supporting Characters

The main characters and lead actors of our favorite shows aren’t always the series’ quick-witted scene stealers. From Kimmy Gibbler on Full House and Al Borland on Home Improvement to the likes of Chris Harrison on The Bachelor and Becky Jackson on Glee, there are so many memorable and iconic supporting characters we’ve loved just as much as the protagonists.

We rank our favorites based on their contribution to their show, their impact on pop culture and their level of television charm. Check out the gallery to see if your beloved TV wingman, BFF or underdog makes our list.