‘Treadstone’: Meet the Cast of USA’s ‘Bourne’ Universe Series (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
treadstone cover 2
Getty Images, Image Courtesy of USA Network, Getty Images
Treadstone - Michelle Forbes
Courtesy of USA Network

Michelle Forbes (Ellen Becker)

Treadstone Michael Gaston
Courtesy of USA Network

Michael Gaston (Dan Levine)

Treadstone - Patrick Fugit as Stephen Haynes
Courtesy of USA Network

Patrick Fugit (Stephen Haynes)

Treadstone Shruti Haasan
Courtesy of USA Network

Shruti Haasan (Nira Patel)

Treadstone Tess Haubrich
Courtesy of USA Network

Tess Haubrich (Samantha)

Jeremy Irvine attends the OMEGA 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Event
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for OMEGA

Jeremy Irvine (J. Randolph Bentley)

Brian J. Smith attends Netflix's 'Sense8' Series Finale Fan Screening
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Brian J. Smith (Doug McKenna)

Tracy Ifeachor attends People's 'Ones to Watch'
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for People

Tracy Ifeachor (Tara Coleman)

Gabrielle Scharnitzky attends the premiere of the film 'Tod den Hippies - Es lebe der Punk!'
Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

Gabrielle Scharnitzky (Petra)

treadstone hyo joo han
Hyo Joo Han/Instagram

Hyo Joo Han (Soyun)

Emilia Schüle attends the 'The Kindness Of Strangers' premiere during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin
Brian Dowling/Getty Images

Emilia Schüle (TBA)

Omar Metwally attends the 'Complete Unknown' premiere at 2016 Sundance
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

Omar Metwally (TBA)

1 of

The cast of USA Network’s upcoming Bourne spinoff series Treadstone is growing.

Joining the cast in the latest round of announcements are Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, Shruti Haasan and Tess Haubrich. The actors will appear in recurring roles while previously announced stars Jeremy Irvine, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith and more are series regulars.

Treadstone is part of the Bourne franchise with producers from the film attached to the project, which tells the action-packed story of the CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone.

Exploring the origin story and present-day happenings of the covert program, which uses a “behavior modification protocol” to transform recruits into “superhuman assassins,” Treadstone follows agents across the globe as they’re “awakened” to perform deadly missions.

Scroll through the gallery above to acquaint yourself with the strong and expanding Treadstone cast.

Treadstone, TBA, USA Network

