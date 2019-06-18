‘Treadstone’: Meet the Cast of USA’s ‘Bourne’ Universe Series (PHOTOS)

The cast of USA Network’s upcoming Bourne spinoff series Treadstone is growing.

Joining the cast in the latest round of announcements are Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, Shruti Haasan and Tess Haubrich. The actors will appear in recurring roles while previously announced stars Jeremy Irvine, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith and more are series regulars.

Treadstone is part of the Bourne franchise with producers from the film attached to the project, which tells the action-packed story of the CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone.

Exploring the origin story and present-day happenings of the covert program, which uses a “behavior modification protocol” to transform recruits into “superhuman assassins,” Treadstone follows agents across the globe as they’re “awakened” to perform deadly missions.

Scroll through the gallery above to acquaint yourself with the strong and expanding Treadstone cast.

Treadstone, TBA, USA Network