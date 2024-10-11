‘Tracker’ Brings Back Sofia Pernas — Details on Colter & Billie Teaming Up (PHOTOS)

Colter (Justin Hartley) is once again going to be working with his rival on Tracker, with Billie (Sofia Pernas, Hartley’s wife) returning in the October 27 episode.

In Season 2 Episode 3, “Bloodlines,” the rival rewardists team up to find a missing high school baseball star. CBS has released photos, which you can see below, offering a look at how working together will go for the two.

Pernas appeared in the show’s first season, when it was made clear that Colter and Billie have a past—and it’s very possible they could have a future as well, though she ducked out before they could grab dinner.

“She’s the best and such a talent,” Hartley raved about Pernas in our Fall Preview. “She comes in and she just delivers and brings so much more to it than is on the pages. It’s just been a blessing having her and then also I get to spend time with her! It’s my favorite days in the world when I get to work with her.”

In this Season 2 episode, “She calls on Colter because she needs his help for something,” previews Hartley. “And of course, he’s like, ‘You need my help, huh?’ It’s that kind of thing, like, ‘Well, okay, then ask for it. I’ll help you. You got to ask me,’ that kind of thing.”

Scroll down to see Hartley and Pernas together again, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see from Colter and Billie in this episode.

Tracker, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 13, 8/7c, CBS

Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Sofia Pernas returns as Billie Matalon

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Colter’s (Justin Hartley) presumably getting intel about the job

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Billie doesn’t look happy

Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Will they get that dinner?

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

What have they found?

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Colter on the move

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Colter

Behind the scenes with Justin Hartley — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Behind the scenes with Justin Hartley

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley with director Doug Aarniokoski behind the scenes of 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Behind the scenes with Sofia Pernas, Justin Hartley, and director Doug Aarniokoski

Behind the Scenes with Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Behind the scenes with Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

Behind the scenes with guest star Aisling Goodman in 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Behind the scenes with guest star Aisling Goodman

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 3
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley

