Colter (Justin Hartley) is once again going to be working with his rival on Tracker, with Billie (Sofia Pernas, Hartley’s wife) returning in the October 27 episode.

In Season 2 Episode 3, “Bloodlines,” the rival rewardists team up to find a missing high school baseball star. CBS has released photos, which you can see below, offering a look at how working together will go for the two.

Pernas appeared in the show’s first season, when it was made clear that Colter and Billie have a past—and it’s very possible they could have a future as well, though she ducked out before they could grab dinner.

“She’s the best and such a talent,” Hartley raved about Pernas in our Fall Preview. “She comes in and she just delivers and brings so much more to it than is on the pages. It’s just been a blessing having her and then also I get to spend time with her! It’s my favorite days in the world when I get to work with her.”

In this Season 2 episode, “She calls on Colter because she needs his help for something,” previews Hartley. “And of course, he’s like, ‘You need my help, huh?’ It’s that kind of thing, like, ‘Well, okay, then ask for it. I’ll help you. You got to ask me,’ that kind of thing.”

Scroll down to see Hartley and Pernas together again, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see from Colter and Billie in this episode.

Tracker, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 13, 8/7c, CBS