Meet Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 Cast (PHOTOS)

Winter might be upon us, but Netflix is keeping things hot and steamy with a brand new season of Too Hot to Handle, the reality dating show that sees 10 singles looking for love in a tropical getaway.

The new cast, which the streamer revealed today, Tuesday, November 22, includes contestants from around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Netherlands. These 10 romantic hopefuls will be hoping to walk away with the $100,000 prize while avoiding temptation.

As always, the rules of Too Hot to Handle are no touching, kissing, or sexual activity of any kind. If anyone breaks these rules, cash will be removed from the overall prize pot.

Get to know this season’s lineup ahead of the Season 4 premiere on Wednesday, December 7.

