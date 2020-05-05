11 ‘Third Watch’ Alums Who Went on to Play Other First Responders

Dan Clarendon
5 Comments
Third Watch
James Sorensen/NBC

Third Watch

 More

Seems like it’s hard to turn in the badge! Most of the main cast members of Third Watch went on to play other first responders on television after the NBC drama aired its final episode 15 years ago.

Third Watch — a procedural about the New York City cops, firefighters, and medics working the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift — wrapped on May 6, 2005, after six seasons and 132 episodes, including the Peabody Award-winning Season 3 premiere, which featured interviews with real-life NYPD and FDNY members who worked on 9/11.

8 Procedurals From the '90s Dying for a Revival (PHOTOS)
Related

8 Procedurals From the '90s Dying for a Revival (PHOTOS)

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of Third Watch’s series finale, scroll down to see the cast members who played other cops, docs, medics, and firefighters.

Eddie Cibrian
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Eddie Cibrian (FDNY Lieutenant James “Jimmy” Doherty)

Cibrian went from TV firefighter to TV cop, starring as Russell Varon in the ABC mystery Invasion, Detective Jesse Cardoza in the CBS procedural CSI: Miami, and Captain Ryan Slade in the Fox procedural Rosewood.

Third Watch - Bobby Cannavale
Lars Niki/Getty Images for BAM

Bobby Cannavale (FDNY Paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Caffey)

Cannavale played NYPD Officer Vince D’Angelo in both the original run and the revival of the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.

Coby Bell
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Coby Bell (NYPD Officer Tyrone “Ty” Davis, Jr.)

Bell is playing Texas Ranger Captain Larry James in the CW’s upcoming Walker, a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki.

Kim Raver
Rich Polk/Getty Images for POPSUGAR

Kim Raver (FDNY Paramedic Kimberly “Kim” Zambrano)

Raver starred as Dr. Teddy Altman in Seasons 6 through 8 of Grey’s Anatomy before returning in the ABC medical drama’s 14th season. She’s been a season regular since Season 15.

Michael Beach
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Michael Beach (FDNY Paramedic Monte “Doc” Parker)

Beach portrayed FBI Director William Olsen in the first and only season of the NBC thriller Crisis.

Third Watch Chris Bauer
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Chris Bauer (Frederick "Fred" Yokas)

Bauer starred in the HBO drama True Blood as Sheriff Andy Bellefleur and the FX limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story as Det. Tom Lange.

Amy Carlson
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Equality Now

Amy Carlson (FDNY Paramedic/Firefighter Alexandra “Alex” Taylor)

Carlson played Nurse Linda Reagan in the first seven seasons of the CBS police procedural Blue Bloods.

Third Watch - Nia Long
Greg Campbell/Getty Images for AppleTV+

Nia Long (NYPD Officer Sasha Monroe)

Long starred as Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley in Seasons 9 and 10 of the CBS procedural NCIS: Los Angeles.

Third Watch Josh Stewart
Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Josh Stewart (NYPD Officer Brendan Finney)

Stewart appeared as Det. William LaMontagne Jr., husband of SSA Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook), in 19 episodes of the CBS procedural Criminal Minds.

Third Watch Anthony Ruivivar
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Anthony Ruivivar (FDNY Paramedic Carlos Nieto)

Ruivivar played an officer of the law on MTV’s Scream, taking on the role of Sheriff Miguel Acosta in Season 2.

Third Watch Jason Wiles
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Jason Wiles (NYPD Officer Maurice “Bosco” Boscorelli)

Coincidentally, Wiles also appeared in Scream, starring as Sheriff Clark Hudson in the first season.

Third Watch

Amy Carlson

Anthony Ruivivar

Bobby Cannavale

Eddie Cibrian

Josh Stewart

Kim Raver

Nia Long




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Elias Koteas as Olinsky — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Finale
1
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jason Beghe Looks Back on Elias Koteas’ ‘Extremely Beautiful’ Return
Christel Khalil and Sam Restagno
2
‘Y&R’ Star Christel Khalil Gets Married in Italy: See Stunning Photos and Videos
Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois,' Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor in 'Smallville,' and Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor in 'Superman'
3
Lex Appeal: Ranking 9 Actors Who Played Supervillain Lex Luthor on Screen
Jessica Chastain as Celia St. James
4
Jessica Chastain Reacts to Backlash After Complaining About JetBlue $15 Credit
Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley
5
Jesse Lee Soffer Previews Jay Hayden’s ‘FBI: International’ Arc