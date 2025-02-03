‘The White Lotus’: Get to Know Season 3’s Cast of Characters (PHOTOS)

Walton Goggins, Natasha Rothwell, and Carrie Coon in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

The White Lotus

 More

The White Lotus Season 3 is nearly here and in anticipation of the show’s return, HBO has unveiled several first-look photos of the cast set to feature in the latest chapter of Mike White‘s hit anthology series.

While past seasons focused on the guests and workers at resorts in Hawai’i and Italy, this time around, The White Lotus is shifting the spotlight to a Thailand-based resort. The social satire will follow the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a single week at the titular vacation spot.

In the new images, below, fans can get to know the colorful cast of characters who will populate this season’s stories, including returning Season 1 star Natasha Rothwell, who will reprise her role as Belinda. As fans will recall, Belinda worked at the Hawai’i resort’s spa, where she met Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), a guest who entertained viewers over the course of Seasons 1 and 2 before she met her unfortunate demise in the latter’s final moments.

The series is created, written, and directed for television by Mike White, who executive produces with David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Scroll down for a closer look at Season 3, and stay tuned for more as we approach the show’s highly anticipated premiere.

The White Lotus, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 9/8c, HBO and Max

Natasha Rothwell in 'The White Lotus'
HBO

Fans of the series will remember Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda from Season 1. She’s the spa manager of The White Lotus Hawaii.

Lek Patravadi in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Lek Patravadi plays Sritala, one of the owners of The White Lotus and the visionary behind its wellness program seen around the other resorts over past seasons.

Carrie Coon in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Carrie Coon portrays Laurie, one third of a friend group taking part in their first girls’ trip in a long while.

Michelle Monaghan in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Michelle Monaghan plays another of the friend group, Jaclyn.

Leslie Bibb in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Rounding out the trio for the girls’ trip is Leslie Bibb‘s Kate.

Walton Goggins in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Walton Goggins is set to play Rick Hatchett, who is described as a tough guy with a chip on his shoulder. He’s traveling to Thailand with his girlfriend.

Aimee Lou Wood in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Aimee Lou Wood is playing Rick’s girlfriend Chelsea. Described as a free spirit, Chelsea is seemingly the opposite of her on-edge boyfriend.

Jason Isaacs in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Jason Isaacs plays Ratliff family patriarch Timothy in the latest season. Described as a wealthy businessman, Timothy is vacationing with his wife and three kids.

Parker Posey in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Parker Posey plays his wife Victoria Ratliff.

Patrick Schwarzenegger in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Their eldest son is Saxon Ratliff, who is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Sam Nivola in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

The youngest of the Ratliff children, Lochlan, who is a high school senior, is played by Sam Nivola.

Sarah Catherine Hook in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Meanwhile, Sarah Catherine Hook plays the middle child in the Ratliff family. Her character Piper is a college senior who is a religious studies major.

Nicholas Duvernay in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Nicholas Duvernay appears to play a guest, but his role remains a mystery until the show’s debut.

Charlotte Le Bon in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Similarly, Charlotte Le Bon’s character remains a mystery for now, but her loungewear suggests a potential guest at the titular resort.

Lalisa Manobal in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Lalisa Manobal (of Blackpink fame) plays Mook, a health mentor at the resort, but it seems she’ll also perform for guests in this tease.

Tayme Thapthimthong in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Also playing a worker at the resort is Tayme Thapthimthong, as security guard Gaitok.

Dom Hetrakul in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Dom Hetrakul plays another employee of the resort, but stay tuned to have more details about his character unveiled when the series premieres.

Arnas Fedaravicius in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Arnas Fedaravicius portrays another White Lotus employee fans will meet in Season 3.

Christian Friedel in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Christian Friedel is also among this season’s staff in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Morgana O'Reilly in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Similarly, Morgana O’Reilly appears to play a staff member.

Shalini Peiris in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Shalini Peiris rounds out the White Lotus staff in another yet-to-be-revealed role.

