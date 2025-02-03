The White Lotus Season 3 is nearly here and in anticipation of the show’s return, HBO has unveiled several first-look photos of the cast set to feature in the latest chapter of Mike White‘s hit anthology series.

While past seasons focused on the guests and workers at resorts in Hawai’i and Italy, this time around, The White Lotus is shifting the spotlight to a Thailand-based resort. The social satire will follow the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a single week at the titular vacation spot.

In the new images, below, fans can get to know the colorful cast of characters who will populate this season’s stories, including returning Season 1 star Natasha Rothwell, who will reprise her role as Belinda. As fans will recall, Belinda worked at the Hawai’i resort’s spa, where she met Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), a guest who entertained viewers over the course of Seasons 1 and 2 before she met her unfortunate demise in the latter’s final moments.

The series is created, written, and directed for television by Mike White, who executive produces with David Bernad and Mark Kamine. Scroll down for a closer look at Season 3, and stay tuned for more as we approach the show’s highly anticipated premiere.

The White Lotus, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 9/8c, HBO and Max

