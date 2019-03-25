‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale Sneak Peek: Winter Hits in ‘The Storm’ (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
TWD_916_GP_1107_0475_RT
Gene Page/AMC
TWD_916_GP_1107_0801_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Lydia’s (Cassady McClincy) presence will test Carol (Melissa McBride) as she continues to grieve for Henry (Matt Lintz)

TWD_916_GP_1107_0366_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Could this exchange in glances between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) be a sign of tension?

TWD_916_GP_1107_0820_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Could Ezekiel (Khary Payton) seek revenge for Henry (Matt Lintz)?

TWD_916_GP_1113_0022_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Carol (Melissa McBride) trek through a snowy wood

- The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 16 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Gene Page/AMC

Winter isn’t the only threat in the woods

TWD_916_GP_1107_0475_RT
Gene Page/AMC

The road is harsh for these winter travelers

TWD_916_GP_1107_0141_RT
Gene Page/AMC

No matter what, Daryl (Norman Reedus) is armed and ready for anything

TWD_916_GP_1114_0522_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Daryl (Norman Reedus) is no stranger to unseen danger

TWD_916_GP_1113_0720_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Yumiko (Eleanor Mastuura) brave the cold

- The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 16 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
Gene Page/AMC

Will walkers pose a different kind of danger in the winter weather?

TWD_916_GP_1109_0431_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Where does Lydia (Caddady McClincy) stand with the group now?

TWD_916_GP_1107_0857_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Judith (Cailey Fleming) keeps watch

TWD_916_GP_1107_0584_RT
Gene Page/AMC

RJ (Antony Azor) keeps bundled in this harsh time

TWD_916_GP_1107_0611_RT
Gene Page/AMC

The winter doesn’t keep Eugene (Josh McDermitt) from his work

TWD_916_GP_1107_0553_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Rosita’s (Christian Serratos) awkward love triangle will be forced together

TWD_916_GP_1107_0490_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) doesn’t appear to be confined to his cell

TWD_916_GP_1107_0825_RT
Gene Page/AMC

What else will Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) face in the finale?

TWD_916_GP_1107_0761_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Alden (Callan McAuliffe), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) don’t seem to mesh with the harsh weather well

1 of

The Walking Dead left fans in shock after the brutal Season 9 penultimate episode “The Calm Before,” and that shock is sure to continue as the show’s characters face winter in the finale episode, “The Storm.”

In a first for the AMC show, viewers will see Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride) and the rest of the group deal with the harsh elements of winter. AMC has released the first images for the highly anticipated finale ahead of its March 31 premiere, along with a teaser clip.

DVR Cut Off? How to Watch 'Walking Dead's Full 'The Calm Before' EpisodeSee Also

DVR Cut Off? How to Watch 'Walking Dead's Full 'The Calm Before' Episode

Without spoilers, we're showing you how to watch if you were one of the unlucky fans to miss the final minutes of Episode 15.

According to the clip, the fan favorites will be making a trek to the nearest way station, but will they make it before the worst of the weather hits? How will they deal with the losses they faced in the previous episode?

Check out the clip below and the images in the gallery above for hints. And don’t miss the finale when it airs Sunday on AMC.

The Walking Dead, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC

The Walking Dead - AMC

The Walking Dead where to stream

The Walking Dead