‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale Sneak Peek: Winter Hits in ‘The Storm’ (PHOTOS)

Alden (Callan McAuliffe), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) don’t seem to mesh with the harsh weather well

No matter what, Daryl (Norman Reedus) is armed and ready for anything

Could this exchange in glances between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) be a sign of tension?

The Walking Dead left fans in shock after the brutal Season 9 penultimate episode “The Calm Before,” and that shock is sure to continue as the show’s characters face winter in the finale episode, “The Storm.”

In a first for the AMC show, viewers will see Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride) and the rest of the group deal with the harsh elements of winter. AMC has released the first images for the highly anticipated finale ahead of its March 31 premiere, along with a teaser clip.

According to the clip, the fan favorites will be making a trek to the nearest way station, but will they make it before the worst of the weather hits? How will they deal with the losses they faced in the previous episode?

The Walking Dead, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC