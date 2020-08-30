7 Questions We Need Answered in the ‘TWD’ Season 10 Finale

It’s been a while, Walking Dead fans, hasn’t it?

For the first time in a long time, we went a whole summer with no Fear the Walking Dead — and no Comic-Con trailer, because Season 11 isn’t arriving in October. 2020’s eating away at our beloved zombie dramas like a walker that stumbled upon an unsuspecting hiker in the woods.

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news. We’re still getting the Season 10 finale this year, as well as six “bonus” episodes of Season 10. Here’s what we’re hoping to see from the last hour of TWD’s tenth season when it airs in October.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Finale, Sunday, October 4, 9/8c, AMC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 4, 10/9c, AMC

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, October 11, 9/8c, AMC