7 Questions We Need Answered in the 'TWD' Season 10 Finale

Emily Hannemann
Comments
TWD_1014_JLD_1022_0338_RT
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The Walking Dead

 More

It’s been a while, Walking Dead fans, hasn’t it?

For the first time in a long time, we went a whole summer with no Fear the Walking Dead — and no Comic-Con trailer, because Season 11 isn’t arriving in October. 2020’s eating away at our beloved zombie dramas like a walker that stumbled upon an unsuspecting hiker in the woods.

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news. We’re still getting the Season 10 finale this year, as well as six “bonus” episodes of Season 10. Here’s what we’re hoping to see from the last hour of TWD’s tenth season when it airs in October.

TWD_1009_JD_0909_0076-RT (4)
Jace Downs/AMC

What happened to Connie?

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) has been gone a lot longer than originally anticipated. We’re not sure whether she’s alive or dead, although Magna (Nadia Hilker), who was trapped with her inside the cave when it exploded, at least confirmed she made it out. Here’s hoping “A Certain Doom” at least resolves the question about her fate.

twd-season-10-finale copy

Who’s this guy?

Whoever they are, they’re not someone you want to mess with. It seems like this could be the show’s version of Mercer, one of the comic’s best-known Commonwealth fighters (and the dual axes were Mercer’s signature weapon, so the comparison just makes sense). If it’s not Mercer, we’re drawing a blank as to who this could be.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale
Jace Downs/AMC

Is Team Eugene going to make it to the Commonwealth?

Last we saw Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his crew, they were heading toward Stephanie and her group. Seeing the ridiculously well-off Commonwealth would be a good way to end the season, and it doesn’t really make sense to carry over Eugene’s journey to Season 11.

TWD_1011_JD_1003_0044-RT
Jace Downs/AMC

Is the Whisperer storyline done?

Sure, it doesn’t seem like the Whisperers are dwindling right now — after all, the dead-people-wearing Beta (Ryan Hurst) is standing right outside the hospital where our heroes are holed up with hundreds of his closest walker friends. But assuming the main characters triumph this episode (and they probably will), are we going to conclude the Whisperer arc in Season 10? If we’re moving into the Commonwealth story from the comics, it makes sense to wrap the old story up in order to really delve into this new community.

TWD_1006_JD_0805_0393_RT
Jace Downs/AMC

Are Daryl and Carol friends again?

Or, at the very least, are they on speaking terms? We know Daryl (Norman Reedus) is “never gonna hate” her — he said that himself. But after Carol’s rage exploded — literally, thanks to some dynamite — in the cave, there’s been a distance between the two the likes of which we haven’t seen since Season 1. Here’s hoping they get a minute to talk about their feelings.

Lauren Cohan The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Return Maggie
AMC

What’s the deal with Maggie?

Last we heard of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), she was leaving to go join Georgie after sparing Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) life. We know Carol (Melissa McBride) had been writing to her, so it’s likely the news of Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and Jesus’ (Tom Payne) untimely ends has drawn her back home. But what has she been up to this whole time? Where has she been?

The Walking Dead
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Does the episode title mean anything?

“A Certain Doom” undoubtedly sent shivers down the spines of source-material readers, since that was [SPOILERS!] the issue in which Andrea, who was Rick’s love interest in the comics, received a fatal walker bite. Now, Michonne (Danai Gurira) is safe, since she’s off on a journey to find Rick (Andrew Lincoln). The show’s version of Andrea (Laurie Holden) has been gone for seven whole seasons. So, with that in mind, is anyone getting that iconic and tragic end? Or is this a fakeout? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

The Walking Dead

